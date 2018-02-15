Annihilation, writer and director Alex Garland’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Ex Machina, is being hailed as a “new sci-fi classic” and “one hell of a mindf*ck” (that’s a good thing). But with a week to go until the film comes out, that’s not what people are talking about. Annihilation is in the midst of a “whitewashing” controversy, one based on the heritage on the main character.
Natalie Portman is white. The Biologist (her book “name”) / Lena (her movie name) is not. But we don’t know this until the second novel in author Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach Trilogy, Authority, when he writes, “The biologist’s hair had been long and dark brown, almost black, before they’d shaved it off. She had dark, thick eyebrows, a slight, slightly off-center nose (broken once, falling on rocks), and high cheekbones that spoke to the strong Asian heritage on one side of her family.” In Annihilation, which is told from the perspective of The Biologist, we don’t learn about her heritage. And when Garland was writing the screenplay, he intentionally only read the first book. (In fact, he adapted Annihilation before the sequels were even published.)
“The characters in the novel I read and adapted were not given names or ethnicities,” Garland explained. “I cast the film reacting only to the actors I met in the casting process, or actors I had worked with before. There was no studio pressure to cast white. The casting choices were entirely mine.” He continued, “As a middle-aged white man, I can believe I might at times be guilty of unconscious racism, in the way that potentially we all are. But there was nothing cynical or conspiratorial about the way I cast this movie.”
Garland’s comments come after the Media Action Network for Asian Americans criticized him for “not being true and honest to the characters in the book. He exploits the story but fails to take advantage of the true identities of each character.” American Indians in Film and Television founder Sonny Skyhawk also denounced Annihilation, saying, “Just when you finish objecting to one white-washed casting, another one pops up.” Meanwhile, Portman, whose character is center-square in this maelstrom, had no idea her character was whitewashed until someone told her… during an interview.
“I’m hearing that for the first time. That does sound problematic, but I’m hearing it here first,” the actress told Yahoo! Entertainment. “We need more representation of Asians on film, of Hispanics on film, of blacks on film, women — and particularly women of color — Native Americans. I mean, we just don’t have enough representation… I hope that begins to change, because I think everyone is becoming more conscious of it, which hopefully will make change.”
The same is true of all-male nominees. Anyway, Annihilation, which also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Oscar Isaac, opens on February 23. According to Garland, he has “zero plans” for a sequel.
(Via IndieWire and Yahoo! Entertainment)
She actually fits the physical description pretty well. The character isn’t “Asian,” she has an Asian heritage from one side of her family. Meaning she is (presumably) over half white.
And that wasn’t even in the book when they made the movie. How can you whitewash a character that is ethnicity-free?
If race isn’t integral to the story line then it shouldn’t matter. Get the best actor for the job. Sure it might look weird when everyone is the same race etc, but it does happen in real life. I could cast a Dr show with all white ppl or all indian ppl and each would make sense.
Jesus H Christ.
It seems really weird to pick on THIS movie over all the other ones out there…you’ve got a bunch of great female leads, including Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez, and the supporting cast includes Oscar Isaac and Benedict Wong. Even if Portman is white that’s a pretty diverse cast, and the movie looks terrific. And as mentioned, the character’s ethnicity isn’t mentioned in the first book and doesn’t really have anything to do with the character itself. I totally get that people are upset when ScarJo gets cast to play an iconic Asian character (who transforms FROM Asian to white in the movie!) in Ghost in the Shell or something, but this isn’t the same thing.
Actually, she´s asian as she´s from Israel
Haha I like your style.
Oh boy, should have hired Emma Stone. She’s Hawaiian.
I don’t get the whole “all male nominees” thing. Aside from like, Greta Gerwig, why is there a problem that 5 male directors made GREAT films and got nominated? Should we dismiss a great film just to nominate a good one by a female director?
its not so much that the nominees are all men this year as it is that directors are almost overwhelmingly men. it seems weird, but it isn’t if you think of it in other terms. if i’m at the grocery store and the produce section only has potatoes it doesn’t matter if those potatoes are the best GD potatoes in the whole world, i’m probably gonna mention something about ordering some lettuce or something to the clerk.
if they don’t like it they can go watch crouching tiger, no one is stopping them
Fuck outta here.
The character’s race was not mentioned until the second book. The screenplay was written before the second book came out. The casting was based on the screenplay. There’s nothing here.
So the “controversy” is that these whiny fuckwits didn’t look at the publishing date on the second book, pitched a fit anyway, and somehow compelled every half-assed blog writer on the internet to uncritically repeat their bullshit?
Good god man.
Fuck’s sake.
waaaah, get the fuck over it. There wasn’t ANY talk when Bane wasn’t a Hispanic born in a prison. Find and cast the right people. Don’t give roles to people of color and minorities to check a box. Earn the roles through talent and casting. Period. Freaking sick of these whimp whiners.
Let’s set aside whether this is correct or not based on the reality of things and the creative sequence and what came first and what came later – here’s what I want to know. Can you give me five other performers that could fill the role and provide the publicity and draw necessary to get the movie made? I have no idea what kind of financial commitment this thing was (presumably not something on the order of Ghost in the Shell), but Ridley Scott wasn’t wrong, even if he was completely tone deaf.
I am entirely willing and ready to welcome a more diverse cast of headlining actors into my entertainment, but I’m also rational about the business. If you’ve got five people you think can fill all of the requirements (including marketing and publicity), then there’s something to talk about. It can’t be one, because you’ve always got to have some fallback plans – five. If you can’t, then we have a completely different problem that’s not really incumbent on this particular director to solve with this particular movie. It’s something we’ve got to work from another direction (specifically, funding and promoting more smaller films that can afford to take a risk on actors people might not recognize as the stepping stone to get more diverse name talent into the pool).
It’s easy for people to latch on to the end result here, but that just leads to misunderstanding of the problem. There is a path to get the people we need to diversify the industry into the position that they need to be to serve the marketing requirements of a modern major studio film, and that’s where we need to focus our attention. Throwing stones at these folks for making what is most likely a responsible choice for their film isn’t going to help anybody.