‘Ant-Man’: Judy Greer Reveals Which Character She’s Playing

Getty Image

Marvel has kept information about Ant-Man secret, for the most part, with details coming in dribs and drabs and the occasional test footage. Many of the actors, like Judy Greer and Martin Donovan, don’t even have a character name listed on the movie’s IMDb page. Now we at least know which character Judy Greer is playing, because she confirmed some of the rumors about her role in Ant-Man during an interview with HeyUGuys.

“I’m Paul Rudd’s estranged ex-wife,” Greer confirmed. “We have a daughter together and our relationship is, well, estranged, but I feel like my character is still rooting for him to succeed. I guess that’s about as much as I can say.”

Their daughter Cassie Lang eventually becomes Stature in the Young Avengers series, by the way. Greer also praised her co-stars Paul Rudd and Bobby Cannavale but did not reveal which character Cannavale is playing. He’s rumored to be both the new husband of Scott Lang’s ex-wife and the police officer who arrested Lang years ago. We’re guessing Lang’s criminal past is what spurred Greer’s character to tell him, “SAY GOODBYE TO THESE.”