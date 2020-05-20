The new trailer for Antebellum, a mysterious horror film starring Janelle Monáe, has an unassuming beginning, with majestic animals grazing in a sun-drenched field and a happy family rolling around in a bed. “There are precious things that can never be lost. Family, happiness, hope,” the teaser above reads before the record-scratch moment: “Unless you are chosen.” Chosen for what? That’s left unsaid, but considering the plot of the Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz-film appears to involve Monáe’s modern-day character being transported to the pre-Civil War south, it can’t be anything good.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Successful author Veronica Henley (played by Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Antebellum is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films Get Out and Us, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz), an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Antebellum, which also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack “Richard from Boardwalk Empire” Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone, was originally schedule to come out in April, but now it opens on August 21. Until then, you can catch Monáe in Homecoming.