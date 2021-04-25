A lot has happened since the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain, but it hasn’t gotten any easier to fill the void left behind in the culinary and travel worlds since his death in 2018. And while the work left behind remains, added to that later this summer will be a new documentary about his life.

Friday came with word of a new film Roadrunner, directed by Morgan Neville and set to hit theaters on July 16. Before that, though, the film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11. Neville, an Oscar-winning director, famously chronicled Mr. Rodgers in Won’t You Be My Neighbor. His Bourdain film is also set to premiere on CNN and stream on HBO Max if you’re not comfortable heading back to theaters just yet but still want to see more from Bourdain’s life.

According to a release promoting the film, the documentary will chronicle the “uncommon life of the late storyteller, explorer, and chef, Anthony Bourdain” who became famous for his 2000 book “Kitchen Confidential” and sparked a string of culinary and cultural travel shows that inspired millions to explore.

The film marks another Bourdain-related project premiering in 2021, following the posthumous release of his final book, “World Travel: An Irrelevant Guide.”