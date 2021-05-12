Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (spoilers coming in like a soaring Avenger), Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is officially the new Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with his own movie coming down the line. As the shield-bearer of the MCU, surely, Mackie will pop up in other films, and with his character now having a direct connection to Wakanda thanks to the Afro-futuristic nation whipping up his new super-suit as a favor to Sebastian Stan’s Bucky, it would track for Mackie’s Cap to make an appearance in Black Panther 2.

When asked if Sam will at least have a fly-by in the sequel, Mackie didn’t exactly say “no.” And like a true American hero, he didn’t pass up a chance to promote getting the COVID vaccine in the process. Via Entertainment Tonight:

“I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want,” the actor laughs. “I have a passport and a Wakanda visa and I’m vaccinated, so I can go to Wakanda.”

Despite jokingly leaving the door open for his Cap to visit Wakanda, Mackie got serious for a moment and made it clear that he wouldn’t do anything that would jeopardize honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. “You just want to do everything the right way,” Mackie said about his Cap appearing in Black Panther 2, which is an awkward position of being without a star. “I don’t know what that answer is. I don’t know what that right thing is. I just want to make sure that it’s done right for him.”

