After winning a Golden Globe for her performance in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy is back to making movies, and she’s working with some of the biggest directors around. First, there’s Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, out later this year, followed by Robert Eggers’ The Northman (The Witch reunion!) and David O. Russell’s still-untitled drama alongside Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift. But Taylor-Joy is particularly excited to collaborate with George Miller on the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, where she’ll play a younger version of Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa.

“The thing that makes me most excited about Furiosa is, No. 1, George Miller,” she told Emma co-star Josh O’Connor as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue. “That brain is incredible. I feel so lucky and privileged to spend time with him, and to grow alongside him. I’m also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something else is something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace. I’m quite excited to work hard.”

Outside of Fury Road, one of the best movies of the 21st century, Miller also wrote and/or directed the other Mad Max movies, The Witches of Eastwick, Babe, and the deeply weird Babe: Pig in the City. Also, the dancing penguin movies, including the one where Matt Damon and Brad Pitt voice Bill and Will the Krill (they should get a prequel next). So, yes, I would be excited to work with him too. And Miller should be excited to work with Taylor-Joy.

