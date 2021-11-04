When it comes to both sci-fi and A-list stars, Apple TV+ is doing a pretty damn good job at swooping ’em all up. Following the streaming service promoting sci-fi series Foundation, Invasion, and Wool, Apple TV+ has revealed a trailer for another upcoming sci-fi project: Swan Song. Unlike the previously mentioned series however, the feature film is decidedly more grounded than galactic and — if it’s half as emotional as its first trailer is — promises to be a real tearjerker.

Directed by Oscar-winner Benjamin Cleary (Stutterer, Glimpse), Swan Song is a science-fiction drama that explores identity and asks how much you would be willing to give up to protect your loved one from pain. In it, fellow Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight) plays Cameron, a husband and father who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness during his wife’s second pregnancy. However, before he can share the heartbreaking news with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris), a scientist (Glenn Close) approaches Cameron with an offer to spare his family’s suffering by creating a perfect replicant of him — memories and all — who will carry on living with his wife and children after his death. Ultimately Cameron decides to go through with the plan, but finds himself in constant mourning and pain as he debates whether or not the choice he made is actually the right one.

In addition to Ali, Harris, and Close, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach also appear in the film. Swan Song is produced by Rebecca Bourke, Adam Shulman, Jacob Perlin, Jonathan King, and Ali and Mimi Valdeìs, and will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on December 17.