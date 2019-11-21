Apple TV+ launched in early November with a handful of TV series, including The Morning Show, See, and Dickinson. These shows featured high-profile (and undoubtedly pricey) talent, from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to Jason Momoa and Hailee Steinfeld. The tech giant also released a trailer for its first planned theaterical release, The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, which was set to release on December 6 and debut at Thursday night’s AFI Festival in Hollywood. However, those plans are now up in the air with the tech giant’s streaming TV service canceling the premiere, and Netflix’s Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, sliding in to pinch hit.

What happened? Deadline reports that Apple TV+ has set all plans on pause for the film that features the two Marvel stars as two revolutionary businessmen who take over the 1960s real-estate game, which did not treat African-American investors kindly back in that era. In particular, “concerns” tied to the family of Mackie’s character, Bernard Garrett, appear to be central. Apple TV+ released an official statement:

“We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.”

Deadline adds that the cancellation appeared to be tied to allegations against Garrett’s son, Bernard Garrett Jr., and the outlet states that a family member has spoken with at least one trade outlet. To that end, Hollywood Reporter reveals claims from two of Bernard’s half-sisters, Cynthia and Sheila Garrett, both 15 years younger than Bernard, who allege that he sexually molested them for years during their childhood. They further alleged that “the timeline of the film was tweaked in order to leave the girls and their mother out of the story” in favor of featuring Garrett’s first wife, who was long gone during the events of The Banker took place.

Hollywood Reporter further notes that Garrett Jr. initially appeared in promotional materials as one of the movie’s co-producers, and he was on board to be featured during the movie’s press tour. However, he’s since been uncredited, and all release plans appear to be on hold while Apple TV+ continues its investigation.

(Via Deadline & Hollywood Reporter)