Are David Fincher And Trent Reznor The Next Leone and Morricone?

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ soundtrack to Gone Girl — the third collaboration with director David Fincher — begins mellow, smooth yet haunting. The congruence of strings, bells, and synths melt together, occasionally giving way to tiny glitches and portals scratching against the concrete covering a cinematic wormhole led by Batman-in-training, Ben Affleck, as his character navigates the backlash following the disappearance of his wife.
When the concrete gives way — initialized by Fincher’s ratcheting tension in the film — Reznor and Ross let us have it. The sounds drip, crawl, and plod out. A digital orchestra is squeezed through a collapsing corridor lined with barbs and thorns, and, at the other end, what we’re left with is a broken music box, hissing chords and notes oozing and dousing our toes with puddles of puzzled platitudes concerning the media and social recognition.
Although it’s only their third pairing on film, Fincher and Reznor have already proven that their tag-team is Oscar-worthy, and also, just getting started.
Two Roads
David Fincher’s knack for directing film seems to be prodigious. In his early 20s, he was already working on major studio films like Return of the Jedi and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (it didn’t hurt that George Lucas was his neighbor). Through the 80s, Fincher helmed commercials and promos for corporations such as Nike, the American Cancer Society, and Pepsi, as well as immersing himself in music video work for the likes of Madonna, Paula Abdul and Sting. In 1992, he would get his first break in major motion pictures with the poorly received Alien 3.
…if nothing else, it was a situation where I got to see first hand that if I wasn’t going to make the decisions myself, there are plenty of people who are going to line up to chime in and almost no one was going to be there when the shit hit the fan and the movie is judged. You just learn from that situation. You just say “If I do this again, I’m going down with the ship, so I’m going to make those decisions and I’m going to work with the people that I want to work with and I’m going to be involved in everything.
To say that the Alien sequel was a learning process would be an understatement: not one of Fincher’s films, since his debut, have dipped below the 70% mark on Rotten Tomatoes.
In 1997, Fincher, after having used the track “Closer” for the title credits of Se7en, met Reznor on the set of the video for “The Perfect Drug.”
Like Fincher, Reznor’s talent began manifesting itself at an early age. He was playing piano at five, and in high school, he would learn to play the tuba and saxophone. His debut album as the frontman for Nine Inch Nails released in 1989, but it wasn’t until the band’s sophomore album, The Downward Spiral, was released in 1994 that the world took notice of the cutting edge rock group.
During this time, though, Reznor was abusing drugs and alcohol, and the toll of the substance abuse began to mar his ability to write and produce.
I thought I could get through by putting everything into my music, standing in front of an audience and screaming emotions at them from my guts … but after a while it didn’t sustain itself, and other things took over – drugs and alcohol.
In 2000, while on tour in London, Reznor bought what he thought was cocaine, and after ingesting the white, powdered substance, he woke up in a hospital after having been resuscitated; the substance was China white heroin.
It was a moment of clarity for the forward-thinking musician: he completed rehab in 2001 and began his quest for musical immortality, a quest that would be facilitated by one of the best contemporary directors in the world.
They’re great together, but the next Leone / Morricone?
After watching Gone Girl I have to say one of the very few complaints I have about it is the music towards the beginning, specifically when Rosamund Pike is telling the stories of their early relationship. The rest of it I thought worked really well but the combination of their weird almost Sorkin-esque dialogue when they first meet and the music just didn’t do it for me
The next Cronenberg/Shore? De Palma/Donaggio? Uhhhh…..Lassetter/Newman? Okay.
Verhoeven/Poledouris? No.
No, you’re all forgetting the right parallel:
David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti. That’s what this pairing feels like to me. Fincher’s neo-noirs just weren’t complete without Reznor and Ross’s industrial noise soundtracks- in the same way that Lynch’s trademark style really came into it’s own after he teamed up with Badalamenti.
Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s right there.
I’m 100% behind this duo. The pair would really shine if Fincher took on a batshit project like DC’s Lobo and Trent would have a field day.
Thoughtful idea, well considered, but I remain firmly TEAM HILLCOAT AND CAVE as the new Leone and Morricone.
Reznor fits Fincher well. No complaints.
But I wouldn’t say they’re the next anything. I don’t consider Reznor’s scores very memorable. They fit the movies, but if you played me something right now I could not place it.
That’s something you’d never say for Morricone or Badalamenti or some others named here so far. Many of those guys have done stuff that’s transcended the movies they’ve been in.
I think Reznor’s scores do what a film score should, and do it originally, and frankly, I’ll take him over about half the film composers currently working.
I don’t disagree with any of that @Dan Seitz, but to me if you’re going to compare someone to one of the greatest pairings (much less composers) of all-time, there needs to be something memorable about it that transcends the movie itself.
However, judged solely on what a film score should do, and all that, Reznor is absolutely great and I like that he is Fincher’s go-to guy. I would also take him over man composers currently working.
I just think we need to pump the brakes a little when we start talking all-time…
ummmm… are you forgetting pta and jonny greenwood?
While I may not agree with the comparrison you made in the title, I think the comments are harping too much on that. This was a great article and interesting to see a more in depth piece on collaborators that clearly are doing something right. Gone GIrl was amazing and their soundtrack definitely enhanced the experience. Epsecially THAT scene, from the track titled “Consummation”
Nope. Reznor is a far more talented musician than Fincher is a filmmaker. For one thing, Reznor has thematic depth, and stopped sulking in 1998.
in some respects i agree, i haven’t seen gone girl but i feel like it will be the best pairing out of the three so far. social network got tons of praise and awards and the music was great and the film was good, but honestly the whole time i’m watching it thinking to myself that reznor’s and ross’ talent were (in a way) wasted on this story about a douche-bag (billionaire douche-bag, but a douche nonetheless) that i don’t give a fuck about. then dragon tattoo happened and imo the film and movie were both improved but this time not quite as many awards. and now gone girl supposedly has a darker story line so we’ll see how the film turns out but it seems like fincher is going in the right direction.
its a testament to reznor and ross’s talent that they scored a mainstream flick like the social network so well but one of these days fincher is gonna get the notion to work on some really dark and twisted imaginative film like ‘fight club’ again and the results will be amazing. sad part is the mainstream will still prefer the more lighthearted stuff. i mean can you imagine how good a reznor/ross ‘fight club’ score would be…
also i wonder why this article completely left out atticus ross in the discussion and wrote it as if reznor is the only one making the sounds? from what i can tell atticus has made pretty good soundtracks on his own (see book of eli) and he also is involved in the creation of new nine inch nails music.