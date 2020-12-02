The Godfather is back in the news! Granted, it’s always sort of in the news, the saga always playing somewhere on cable at any given moment. But we’re about to get a new, pretty different cut of the trilogy’s semi-infamous threequel. And at some point in the future we’ll get to binge The Offer, a limited series for the forthcoming streamer Paramount+ that looks at its making. And as per The Hollywood Reporter, when it lands it will star no less than pretty boy Armie Hammer.

The Call Me By Your Name vet won’t be playing director Francis Ford Coppola, nor any of its legendary actors. Heck, he won’t even take on impersonation-friendly super-producer Robert Evans. He’s playing [drum roll] Albert S.. Ruddy. If you have no idea who that is, he was one of the big cheeses responsible for the first film existing at all — a producer whose credits include a number of Burt Reynolds vehicles, Million Dollar Baby, and, of course, The Godfather, though not the sequels. (He also tried to get Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged made into a movie, but, alas, his version failed.)

Ruddy’s experiences have, as per the press released, never been made public, and if you’ve read Robert Evans’ The Kid Stays in the Picture, you know there’s definitely more trashy intel about how the first Godfather came to be. Speaking of Coppola, how long will it be till someone gets around to a splashy behind-the-scenes on the far, far more chaotic making of Apocalypse Now, in which multiple key players suffering heart attacks aren’t even Top 10 events. In the meantime, you can see Hammer try to live up to Laurence Olivier in Netflix’s new remake of the Alfred Hitchcock Best Picture winner Rebecca.

