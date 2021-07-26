Netflix bet on dead with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and that bet apparently paid off handsomely, which is a good thing because there’s already a prequel in the can and on the way to your queue. The prequel doesn’t take place terribly far into the past, either. Matthias Schweighöfer returns to the franchise as Dieter, a then-bank teller who’s recruited by a very convincing Nathalie Emmanuel (who promises “a life less ordinary”) to begin his heisting career.

Of course, this prequel isn’t entirely devoid of zombies. The outbreak already existed, given that this is Snyder’s zombie universe, and soon enough, the safes start cracking, or rather, Dieter gets to cracking them. In the process, he gets sucked into a lot more action that he probably bargained for, including a speedboat chase. The rabid Snyder fans will be here for it. From the synopsis:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Netflix’s Army of Thieves will debut this fall. Here’s some key art, which includes this tag line: “Nothing is a safe bet.” Nice.