The New York Times published a report on Sunday night by food writer Kim Severson that details how noted Harvey Weinstein accuser and #MeToo movement leader, Italian actress Asia Argento, recently paid $380,000 to squash a potential sexual assault scandal of her own involving a young actor who reportedly looked up to her as a motherly figure.
According to legal documents leaked anonymously to Severson and the Times via encrypted email, Argento — the girlfriend of Anthony Bourdain prior to his death by suicide, whom he famously expressed support for publicly on numerous occasions — allegedly sexually assaulted actor James Bennett in a Marina del Rey hotel room when he was just 17. (Years prior, in 2004, when he was 7 years old, Bennett played Argento’s son in the film, The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things. In the film, Argento’s character dresses her son — Bennett — as a girl to lure men, and which eventually leads to him being raped.)
According to the legal documents obtained by the Times, Bennett was escorted to Argento’s hotel by a family member in May of 2013 for a reunion of sorts.
The document lays out Mr. Bennett’s account: Ms. Argento asked the family member to leave so she could be alone with the actor. She gave him alcohol to drink and showed him a series of notes she had written to him on hotel stationery. Then she kissed him, pushed him back on the bed, removed his pants and performed oral sex. She climbed on top of him and the two had intercourse, the document says. She then asked him to take a number of photos.
Later that day she posted a close-up of their faces on Instagram with the caption, “Happiest day of my life reunion with @jimmymbennett xox,” and added that “jimmy is going to be in my next movie and that is a fact, dig that jack.” That post and others were included with the notice of intent, along with three photos apparently taken by Mr. Bennett that depict him and Ms. Argento in bed, their unclothed torsos exposed. (Only one of the photos taken in bed shows both their faces.)
The two had lunch, and Mr. Bennett headed home to Orange County, where he lived with his parents. As he was driven home, according to his claim, he began to feel “extremely confused, mortified, and disgusted.”
Fast forward to late 2017, when Argento came forward to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape and, in the process, emerged as a leader of the #MeToo movement, an occurrence that was triggering to Bennett, according to documents that were filed by his attorney.
For Mr. Bennett, seeing Ms. Argento present herself as a victim of sexual assault was too much to bear, his lawyer wrote, and called up memories of their hotel reunion. “His feelings about that day were brought to the forefront recently when Ms. Argento took the spotlight as one of the many victims of Harvey Weinstein,” Mr. Sattro wrote in the notice of intent to sue.
But in the months that followed her revelations about Mr. Weinstein last October, Ms. Argento quietly arranged to pay $380,000 to her own accuser: Jimmy Bennett, a young actor and rock musician who said she had sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room years earlier, when he was only two months past his 17th birthday. She was 37. The age of consent in California is 18.
Argento has recently caught heat in some corners of the internet for photos published in European tabloids just days before Bourdain’s suicide that showed her holding hands and dancing suggestively with French journalist Hugo Clement, which led to Rose McGowan and some others in Hollywood to speak out against accusations that she was in any way responsible for Bourdain’s death.
Neither Argento nor any of her representatives responded to requests for comment on the Times’ story, it was reported.
Burn Hollywood Burn!
Now we know why Bourdain killed himself.
No, we don’t.
Yeah I don’t deny Bourdain added some to the cultural zeitgeist but man this guy really picked some shitheads to champion. I don’t for one minute believe he didn’t know anything about his friend Mario batali who he was always championing before shit went public. Probably same this withl this lady. It is awful she was abused but do portray her as some Scion of the metoo movement…
His best friend’s wife seemed to have some ideas:
You’re right I’m sure that his girlfriend paying 400k in hush money to a minor she blew and fucked had nothing to do with it.
@Misanthropicnihilist Who the fuck would kill himself over this? That has nothing to do with him in any kind of way. Would you kill yourself if your girlfriend was accused of something? They weren’t even dating for that long.
He was obsessed with her and had a very personal stake in her for many reasons besides just being her boyfriend. He apparently knew about this and “helped her through it”.
Being her biggest public defender, being by her side through some crazy shit like this and then her leaving him to hook up with some French journalist half her age while she told him to fuck off with an homage to his hero on Instagram was probably the final straw piled on with his other demons.
So he gets blown, laid, and gets a part in a movie. Then when he realizes he could get even more money, suddenly he starts to feel confused. Uh huh.
Just curious…if a man exploited his mentor/mentee relationship with an underage girl to take advantage of her and fuck her, would he be wrong? Or is statutory rape in general OK in your book? Don’t get me wrong, I hate what seems to be revisionist history in the minds of accusers where years later they decide, “Hmm…maybe I wasnt really into that sex I eagerly consented to when In the moment.” (See Ansari, Aziz) But exploiting any relationship with a minor with such a huge power differential is skeevy at best, can have serious detrimental affects on the developing person’s psyche, and is straight-up statutory rape.
He was 17, what’s the legal age where it happened?
18, unless they are married. It is a misdemeanor if the age gap is less than 3 years and a felony with tiered punishment the greater the age gap over 3 years. Since she was 20 years older, she would be full on felony. Probably the reason for $400k settlement.
Yikes.
She would also be registering with a sex offender
We should all get compensation for having to look at that shitty chest tattoo.
#MeTooToo
Yeah but she’s a woman so it doesn’t matter
Man, she sure sounds like fun. I want to be in the Asia Argento business.
You can’t make this shit up…
It was pretty easy to tell before, but this is proof she is fucking crazy.
Oh? No “if it was so bad why did he wait to speak up?” like usual? No questioning his character or motives? No writing it off as a quid pro quo since the alleged sexual abuse ‘furthered his career’ like you have in the case of every woman who’s spoken up?
Nope, this guy’s story is immediately gospel to you.
It’s almost as if you’re a transparent, intellectually dishonest misogynist
Lol what? I just commented on another story that he was definitely not raped. I’m fine with him taking the money or using it to further his career. I’m fine if a woman wants to do that as well and there will ALWAYS be those kind of people to prey on… If he starts trying to have his cake and eat it too by starting some movement, then I’ll hammer him just like this wacko and Rose.
The bullshit sanctimony about protecting other women, #MeToo, #TimesUp while Rose collected $100k to keep her mouth shut and and Asia was Harvey’s girlfriend for years after she was allegedly raped is the issue, not the validity of their story, moron. It’s a slap in the face to REAL victims that don’t use their harassment or assault as a vehicle to profit and simply want justice and to protect others over protecting their career. THAT’S the issue. It isn’t hard to understand.
That comment might hold a shred of worth if you hadn’t literally spammed every story about a woman being raped or assaulted or harassed on Uproxx for the past five years with comments mocking them or questioning their credibility. Acting like the only two you’ve ever impugned are McGowan and Argento is, whaddya know, intellectually dishonest.
Everyone on this site knows you’re dumb MRA trash pal
Uh huh. I trash a lot of people of all sexes, genders, creeds, and religions Get used to it.
She cast him in a movie when he was 7 years old…let that sink in for a bit. He also threatened to press charges only a month after she came out about Harvey, months before she went a gave a speech at Cannes about sexual assault. What a sick person.