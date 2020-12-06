Aubrey Plaza is currently doing publicity for two projects at once, as she promotes the Hulu holiday comedy Happiest Season as well as another film, Black Bear. And it seems, as busy as she is, she’s heard all the buzz from fans about her role in the former and that many wished her character got a different fate from the writers.

The movie, which stars Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart as a couple headed home for the holidays, also features Plaza in a supporting role. Spoilers incoming if you haven’t seen it yet, but the film is one of the rare holiday movies to feature a homosexual relationship front and center, though some fans think the wrong couple stays together at the end.

And on Thursday’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Plaza was asked about the romance in Happiest Season and specifically how she wanted the movie to end. In the film, Plaza plays Riley, an ex of Abby (Davis) who runs into her and Harper (Stewart) several times in the film. Many people who watched the movie thought that Riley and Harper should end up together, but that’s not how the film plays out. Which has had a lot of people tweeting about the pairing in the days since the film started streaming.

“Do you have a message for the fans who think you should have ended up with Kristen Stewart?” Colbert asked around the 1:30 mark of the video. Plaza smiled and admitted that she’s with them.

“Look, I wanted it too, okay? I’m not gonna lie. I wanted it too. I wanted it very badly,” Plaza said. “But I didn’t write the thing and I didn’t direct the thing. I showed up, did my job, and got out of there. There are some things you just don’t have control over.”

Still, Plaza said she’s not convinced all is lost for her character.

“I’m not giving up hope for Riley,” she said. “I think she’s got a bright future ahead.”

It’s unclear if she’s talking about a sequel or a standalone film where Riley finds love, or maybe it’s just wishful thinking.

Me watching Abby stay with Harper when Riley was right there…#HappiestSeason #KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/d6WgCkopEy — Sleighvid Opie 🛷 (@DavidOpie) November 28, 2020

appreciation post for riley, the real star and blessing of the happiest season pic.twitter.com/PGPUeQyOYQ — joanna (@jennasmanning) December 1, 2020

no thoughts just aubrey plaza as riley johnson in happiest season pic.twitter.com/Veqa9lS5up — clara (@prvsite) December 3, 2020

The only thing wrong with #HappiestSeason is RILEY NOT HAVING A GIRLFRIEND! pic.twitter.com/gV6wyXxpNr — Franches ミ☆ | (@forlovelyseries) November 26, 2020

But there are plenty of people interested in a retcon, or at the very least more satisfying conclusion for one of the few truly likable characters from the holiday film.