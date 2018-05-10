Mike Myers’ Wants To Turn ‘Austin Powers 4’ Into A Dr. Evil Movie

How long ago did Austin Powers in Goldmember come out? Well, 16 years ago, technically, but also long enough that Beyoncé — maybe the most famous pop star (if not person) on the planet — willingly said things like, “You have the right to remain sexy, sugar.” So, yeah, it’s been a while, and for nearly as long, creator and star Mike Myers has wanted to make a fourth film. Here’s a report from 2008, claiming, “Mike Myers has started writing Austin Powers 4 which will be an homage to his father,” while another, from 2011, confirmed, “Mike Myers just closed his deal to return to the role” of the world’s most shagadelic spy.
Nothing is official yet, but Myers hasn’t given up on bringing “buggery” back (if it can happen for 2lander, it can happen for Austin Powers 4). He even has an idea for the movie. “I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective,” the Terminal star recently told Entertainment Tonight. “So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll. Start the campaign, please. Thank you.”
Myers also praised his Terminal co-star Margot Robbie, who he called “fun, she’s super fun.” If Austin Powers needs a new sidekick, maybe Robbie would be interested in the gig? Y’know, just in case they can’t get Beyoncé back…
(Via Entertainment Tonight)
Comedy sequels that come out 10+ years after the original have never been good (although I thought people were overly harsh on Anchorman 2). Any additional Austin Powers movies would be a bad idea.
That might be true. But it’s entirely based on concept and execution. It could be a good movie, considering it’s the best character of the movies.
The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) and The Pink Panther Strikes Again(1976) are absolute classics, and came out 12 and 13 years after the original Peter Sellers’ Pink Panther (1963) movie, respectively.
This was his idea back in like 2004, it hasn’t changed. But if Margot Robbie was the new girl and they really went after the Daniel Craig films in parody along with whatever else they might choose (scott should be a parody of bvs lex luthor “jr”). But he just keeps saying the same time over and over and it’s kind of a shame this isn’t more like a spin-off to “4 or 5” by now.
Goldmember was as funny, if not funnier, than the original, so I’m somewhat confident that he can make a 4th one at least pretty good.
Just leave the bad white Canadian guy tries to do hip hop musical numbers out of it this time. That shit really hasn’t aged well.