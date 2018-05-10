Mike Myers’ Wants To Turn ‘Austin Powers 4’ Into A Dr. Evil Movie

NEW LINE CINEMA

How long ago did Austin Powers in Goldmember come out? Well, 16 years ago, technically, but also long enough that Beyoncé — maybe the most famous pop star (if not person) on the planet — willingly said things like, “You have the right to remain sexy, sugar.” So, yeah, it’s been a while, and for nearly as long, creator and star Mike Myers has wanted to make a fourth film. Here’s a report from 2008, claiming, “Mike Myers has started writing Austin Powers 4 which will be an homage to his father,” while another, from 2011, confirmed, “Mike Myers just closed his deal to return to the role” of the world’s most shagadelic spy.

Nothing is official yet, but Myers hasn’t given up on bringing “buggery” back (if it can happen for 2lander, it can happen for Austin Powers 4). He even has an idea for the movie. “I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective,” the Terminal star recently told Entertainment Tonight. “So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll. Start the campaign, please. Thank you.”

Myers also praised his Terminal co-star Margot Robbie, who he called “fun, she’s super fun.” If Austin Powers needs a new sidekick, maybe Robbie would be interested in the gig? Y’know, just in case they can’t get Beyoncé back…

(Via Entertainment Tonight)