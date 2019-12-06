Avengers: Endgame passed Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time earlier this year, but it’s not the Marvel Cinematic Universe that James Cameron is concerned with — it’s DC’s Aquaman. Avatar 2, tentatively titled The Way of Water, is going to be a wet movie, maybe the wettest movie ever (get your mind out of the gutter). Cameron will happily spend hours talking about underwater technology, and how it’ll make you “shit yourself with your mouth wide open,” but for now, let’s focus on this Deeper Blue interview with the wonderfully-named Kirk Krack. As the founder of the Performance Freediving International, he’s worked extensively with Cameron on the Avatar sequels, spending “5,000-plus hours” in the water over the past two years.

No wonder Krack wants to emphasize that “this isn’t Aquaman.”

“No one was hanging on wires with a fan in the hair and water spritzers to give a ‘wet look.’ This was shot with performance capture underwater in what is called wet-for-wet, not dry-for-wet. So when you see Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and the kids freediving underwater, they actually did that for minutes at a time.”

Krack (can’t get over that name) also said that “these sequels will be three hours in duration” and The Way of Water, which focused “primarily on the ocean side of Pandora,” is “the most significant diving film ever made.” Aquaman isn’t the rival — Into the Blue is. The Dark Angel 20th anniversary is going to be really awkward.

Get ready to return to Pandora, Na'vi Nation! We're delighted to announce that Avatar will be streaming on #DisneyPlus in the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand starting November 12. Excited? Find out more at https://t.co/r13tQ1VRCW. pic.twitter.com/OfmfP3Ze0W — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 1, 2019

(Via Deeper Blue)