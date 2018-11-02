20th Century Fox

After a lengthy delay, the sequels to the highest-grossing film of all-time are finally coming along. (Shooting movies that will make you “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open” takes time, y’know?) Avatar 2 is expected to come out on December 18, 2020, exactly 11 years after the original Avatar, followed by Avatar 3 in December 2021, Avatar 4 in December 2024, and Avatar 5 in December 2025. James Cameron looks at “Star Wars fatigue” and laughs.

Cameron has only directed two sequels in his career, both of which have memorable subtitles: Piranha II: The Spawning and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Now, rather than stick with “Avatar” followed by a number (that’s because Jake Sully isn’t an avatar anymore; he’s one with the blue cats, or something), he’s hoping “The Seed Bearer” becomes the next “Judgement Day.”

The BBC claims to have “seen documentation regarding future Avatar plans which makes reference to four specific projects. Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.” Those are wild (and in the case of The Seed Bearer, provocative) titles — it’s like Cameron decided, “What if every movie was The Scorch Trials?” If only Alvin and the Chipmunks hadn’t gotten to The Squeakquel first.

“I’m busy doing Avatar 4 and 5,” star Sigourney Weaver revealed earlier this week. “[I’m playing] a continuous character. We just finished shooting two and three. We shot it in LA and James has announced publicly that there’s a lot of underwater work, so we learned how to free dive and we did many scenes underwater which was challenging and kind of cool.” Weaver also divulged that the four sequels are “kind of one story. They’re all independent. It works without 4 and 5, but it really is a big saga.” A saga without the papyrus font.

(Via BBC)