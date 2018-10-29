20th Century Fox

Nine years ago (although it feels like nineteen), James Cameron introduced audiences to Pandora, and he’s been discussing making sequels to Avatar ever since. The original plan was for Avatar 2 to come out in 2014, but… oops. Also, the series is no longer three movies — it’s five (“The Avatar story arc was originally meant to be a trilogy,” Cameron admitted, “but I overwrite and my writers overwrote as well”) with Avatar 5 scheduled to be released in 2025.

I guess if anyone can make four movies that will make you “sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open” between now and 2025, it’s the guy who directed the two highest-grossing films of all-time. (He’s not involved with Titanic II, though.) It sounds like Cameron is already far into the process: in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Does Anyone Remember Her Character’s Name, revealed she’s working on Avatar 4 and 5.

“I’m busy doing Avatar 4 and 5,” she said. “[I’m playing] a continuous character. We just finished shooting two and three. We shot it in LA and James has announced publicly that there’s a lot of underwater work, so we learned how to free dive and we did many scenes underwater which was challenging and kind of cool.” Weaver also divulged that the four sequels are “kind of one story. They’re all independent. It works without 4 and 5, but it really is a big saga.”

In more Avatar news, the notoriously overused Papyrus font has been retired from the films and all promotional materials, thanks to this 2017 SNL sketch, in which Ryan Gosling mercilessly poked fun at how the films used (and overused) one of the most despised (and haunting) fonts of all time. Peer pressure, apparently, can work a little magic in Hollywood.

Rest easy, Ryan Gosling.

