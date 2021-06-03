The newest Disneyland attraction, Avengers Campus, had its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday evening. It’s Disney’s first theme park land dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so all the heavy hitters were in attendance. We’re talking Disney Parks head Josh D’Amaro! Disney CEO Bob Chapek! Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige! And some guys named Paul Rudd, Jon Favreau, and Anthony Mackie, I dunno.

Outside of the upcoming rides, Ant-Man star Rudd was the main attraction at the opening ceremony, not necessarily because of anything he said, but because of what he wore: a pink suit. It’s a good look on anyone, but especially the ageless wonder:

Rudd, who attended the opening of the new land alongside fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, took the stage to share his excitement over the Avengers Campus. “Hi! Wow, this is great. It’s so great to see everybody, it’s phenomenal to be here in person,” he told the socially distanced crowd as well as the livestream viewers at home. “I loved being in Hong Kong in 2019 to open the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle, but this is a whole new ball of wax.”

Rudd wasn’t part of the Friends reunion, but he showed up for the MCU. And for us.

PAUL RUDD IN A LIGHT PINK SUIT. I REPEAT, PAUL RUDD IN A LIGHT PINK SUIT. pic.twitter.com/M3MXnANY3W — sophia ✳︎︎ (@twsmbucky) June 3, 2021

watching the avengers campus grand opening stream for Paul Rudd’s pink suit and Paul Rudd’s pink suit only — ✨ jill ✨ (@jjbaberams12) June 3, 2021

Anyone: No 52 year old man can make a light pink suit look good Paul Rudd: pic.twitter.com/kbndrCp9wm — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 3, 2021

paul rudd is always serving pic.twitter.com/iTW2vAW67U — al (@spideysrue) June 3, 2021

PAUL RUDD BABY BOY YOU PULL OFF THIS SUIT SO 🥵 pic.twitter.com/FHWLDaEzxj — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerelyivy) June 3, 2021

I didn't know I needed to see Paul Rudd in a dusty pink suit until now pic.twitter.com/kJqwcm8hMa — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 3, 2021

Things about today that I loved:

• Paul Rudd’s Suit

• Captain America

• Avengers Campus — Super Retro Gal ✨ (@super_retro_gal) June 3, 2021

Paul Rudd in that pink suit at Avengers Campus,, I’ve never been more in love with him PLEASE HE LOOKS SO GOOD — sydney (@sotthes) June 3, 2021

I love that when Paul Rudd is trending it's because he's wearing a cute pink suit or giving out candy on Halloween. Such a good boy, I love him — mariam girgis (@mariamaquarium) June 3, 2021

paul rudd looking amazing in a pink suit is something i didn’t know i needed until i saw him. pic.twitter.com/xpNejv1j7u — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) June 3, 2021

PAUL RUDD IN THAT PINK SUIT 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 respectfully tho. — Theresa Kilgore (@TheresaResa) June 3, 2021

no way people were on avengers campus yesterday seeing anthony mackie and paul rudd in a pink suit and i was stuck at home writing my monograph life is so unfair — scott lang chanting i’m the boss (@summwrgirl) June 3, 2021

Avengers Campus opens to the public on Friday, June 4, with a new ride, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, and the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant, which has a menu “packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats, and shareable bites that provide the perfect power-up.” There’s a giant chicken breast on a tiny bun and a $100 sandwich for six to eight people. Paul Rudd, if you want to share a sandwich, let me know.

(Via E! Online)