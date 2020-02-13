Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, but on Sunday, it failed to win the only Academy Award it was nominated for (Best Visual Effects, which went to 1917). Kevin Feige dried his tears with a trillion dollar bill, no doubt. At least it has good company: many of the MCU’s finest films, from Iron Man to The Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy, have gone home empty-handed over the years; the only one to win is Black Panther (Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design).

Endgame did, however, set an Oscar record, although it’s a good news/bad news deal.

Since the first Academy Awards ceremony was held in 1929, 10 films have held the highest-grossing record (that’s the good news), and of those 10, only one failed to win an Oscar (that’s the bad). The list begins with Gone with the Wild (10 Oscars; eight competitive, two honorary), followed by The Sound of Music (5), The Godfather (3), Jaws (3), Star Wars (7; six competitive, one honorary), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (4), Jurassic Park (3), Titanic (11), Avatar (3), and finally, Avengers: Endgame, which didn’t win an Oscar, but it’s only the sequel to be crowned king of the box office. So, yay?

It’s worth noting that Endgame may not stay number one for much longer. James Cameron think it’s a “certainty” that Avatar will top Endgame when it’s re-released before Avatar 2 comes out next year. The two films are roughly $50 million apart. $50 million is also how much Sonic the Hedgehog is expected to make this weekend, so if I see it, oh, 186 million times during weekend two, say hello to your new box office champ!

(Via Fandom)