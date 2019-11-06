The “everything wrong with…” genre is one of the worst things to happen to YouTube and film criticism. Movies are not going to be 100 percent realistic — that’s why they’re movies. Take Avengers: Endgame, for instance. In real life, Black Widow and Hawkeye would not have to fight over who kills themself first; they, with their gun and bow, would have long ago been murdered by the purple guy, or literally any other villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Also, superheroes don’t exist, so…) Movies should test the limits of plausibility, like the entire Fast and Furious franchise, because, well, it looks cool.

In an interview with SlashFilm, Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus confessed to a plot hole during one of the movie’s most action-packed scenes. “There was certainly a debate at one point, because particularly in Ragnarok, it establishes that Thor can summon the lightning without the hammer. I think Odin even says, ‘It was never the hammer.’ And yet Cap summons the lightning with the hammer,” he said. “You get to those things and you’re like, it’s too awesome not to do it! We’ll talk about it later.”

Chris Evans, Cap himself, was a big fan of that moment:

Trinh Tran, executive producer: “I remember how excited Chris was. Obviously he’s read his scene and knew what was going to happen, but when you’re standing there holding it and lifting it up, it’s a pretty amazing feeling. I think the excitement on him was so captivating. I know there were certain moments – people portal-ing in, him holding the hammer – there are certain moments where they’re so excited, and having him lift it up was gratifying knowing that what we had teased in Ultron kind of came to an end in terms of, he really can lift it. I can’t describe it. I didn’t grow up reading comics, but I was geeking out over the fact that I got to see that.”

And you know what? That scene is awesome, so it’s fine. No sins there.

