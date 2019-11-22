Avengers: Endgame clocked in at 182 minutes, so it came as some relief to learn that, yes, the Russo Brothers did delete some scenes that would have made the runtime even longer. In addition, some scenes (including one that showed Tony Stark speaking with his adult daughter) simply didn’t fit the rhythm of the movie, or ended up on the cutting-room floor for other reasons. Losing Baby Thanos, for example, was certainly a solid move because that was some Bird Box-monster-level hideousness. That nightmare was revealed in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame: The Art of the Movie, as was word of a reunion between Thor and Jane Foster, who also had to cope with a certain trash panda.

Of course, we’ll eventually see Thor and Jane together again (or perhaps not-together again) in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but ComicBook has the details on how the two former lovers almost came face to face again while Thor was time-traveling to Asgard. Yep, that’s when an emotional (and bread-loving) Thor spoke with his mother, and Jane briefly flashed onto the screen at a different moment. So there was no actual meeting between them, but apparently, that was part of the initial plan.

The coffee-table-esque book of drawings also shows Rocket Raccoon doing something bizarre next to Jane. Is he simply annoying the heck out of her? It almost looks like he’s threatening to spank her, so I really don’t know. Judge for yourself on what’s going on, and maybe someone can find a clue about Love and Thunder.

