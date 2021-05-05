Movies

The World Is Unable To Sleep Following A Mysterious Event In Netflix’s ‘Awake’ Trailer With Gina Rodriguez

Please read the following sentence in the voice of Don LaFontaine: In a world without sleep, a young girl may hold the key to a cure. (I miss Don.) Awake stars Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former-solider who witnesses satellites falling from the sky. The next day, following a car crash, no one in the world can fall asleep — except Jill’s young daughter. “We don’t know what caused it or why it occurred. But what we do know is that none of us can sleep,” a voiceover says in the trailer above.

Awake should not be confused with Awake: The Million Dollar Game, also on Netflix. One is a high-concept thriller; the other is a game show where contestants must stay awake for over 24 hours before competing in various physical and mental challenges. You should probably watch A World of Calm after watching either, though.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill (played by Gina Rodriguez), a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

Awake premieres on Netflix on June 9.

