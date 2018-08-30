Awkwafina And Michelle Yeoh Are In Talks To Reunite For The Directors of ‘Swiss Army Man’

08.30.18 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina barely got to say hi to each other in Crazy Rich Asians, but that mistake is about to be corrected. Two of the brightest stars in the number one movie in America for two consecutive weekends are in talks to team up, and for two of the craziest directors currently working.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh and Awkwafina are in talks to headline Everything Everywhere at Once, from the directors of Swiss Army Man, otherwise known as the 2016 indie in which Daniel Radcliffe played a farting corpse.

In Crazy Rich Asians, rapper-actress Awkwafina stole all her scenes as Peik Lin, longtime friend of our hero, Constance Wu’s Rachel, who’s dating handsome Nick Young (Henry Golding) and has been flown off to Singapore to meet his absurdly rich family. Yeoh, the legend of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and current Star Trek: Discovery co-star, plays Nick’s fearsome mother Eleanor, who’s convinced Rachel, merely an NYU economics professor, is too Plain Jane for her well-bred son.

