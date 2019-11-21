Much ado has been made about Baby Yoda because, well, have you seen Baby Yoda? It’s freaking adorable. Another baby character was nearly added to the Disney roster, but unlike Baby Yoda, you’re not going to want official Baby Thanos toaster for Christmas.

That’s right, we almost glimpsed the nightmare that is “Thanos, but baby” in Avengers: Infinity War. As Ryan Meinerding, the vice president of development and creative director for Marvel Studios, revealed in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame: The Art of the Movie book, “There was a period of time when [writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely] were writing these scripts where you were going to see Thanos’ backstory.”

Meinerding described that at one stage in the script’s development, Infinity War delved way back into Thanos’ background to the time of his infancy. Malformed from birth, the scrapped plot depicted Thanos growing up as an outcast throughout the stages of his life, at one point “having an actual teen moment of being that seven-foot tall awkward teenager.” (Via)

But the younger version of the intergalactic sociopath was left out of Infinity War, presumably because Marvel didn’t want children running out of the theater at the sight of the toddler, crying and screaming. You can see the concept art here, but maybe you shouldn’t, not if you ever want to make another Thicc Thanos joke.