Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has come a long way since American audiences were first treated to his beautiful smile in the 2009 Star Trek reboot. He proved his comedy chops in the 2015 Vacation revival and the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, demonstrated some dramatic flair in Ron Howard’s Rush and… what else? Oh yeah, became-Thor-the-god-of-thunder-and-killed-lots-of-bad-guys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The thing is, nearly all of Hemsworth’s acting accomplishments have been dwarfed by his continued role as an Avenger, but maybe Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale will change all that.

The latest from Goddard, who’s best known for writing The Martian and directing Cabin in the Woods, Bad Times at the El Royale dropped its first trailer and a short plot description on Thursday:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.

Not much else is known about the film’s plot, other than the fact that it takes place in 1969. Aside from Hemsworth, the ensemble also includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Nick Offerman. Last week, the Australian actor and others involved in the production release a few first-look photos on social media. Hemsworth called it “one of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” but the photos he posted don’t require any reading: