The public battle between Bam Margera and Johnny Knoxville is showing no signs of easing up. On Monday, Margera filed a new lawsuit against Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Paramount, which claims that Margera experienced “inhumane treatment” when he was fired from Jackass Forever because of his substance abuse issues.

According to the suit, Margera was fired after testing positive for Adderall, which violated a “wellness agreement” that he signed prior to Jackass Forever‘s production. Margera now claims that Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine “coerced” him into signing the agreement while he was in rehab in 2019. By Margera’s own admission, he signed the agreement without running it by an attorney, and that opened him up to an experience that the suit likens to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. It’s a pretty bold claim. We’ll put it at that. Via Variety:

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced,” the suit states. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”

However, Margera’s lawsuit isn’t the only legal action surrounding the fourth Jackass film. Tremaine successfully scored a three-year restraining order against Margera after the Viva La Bam star repeatedly made open threats against Tremaine and his children. According to court records, Margera’s threats were documented via text message, which significantly aided Tremaine’s petition for protection.

