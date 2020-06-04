Bao Nguyen has made a beautiful documantary about the life of Bruce Lee, Be Water. What’s pretty remarkable about Bruce Lee is that everyone knows who Bruce Lee is, but unlike some other larger-than-life American icons, his life story isn’t as widely known. (Or that people might not even realize Lee was born in San Francisco and even is an American icon.) The film airs on ESPN this Sunday night and, ahead, Nguyen takes us through why he wanted to make a film about Bruce Lee’s life and why it’s so important for people to understand Lee’s life and what he means to so many people.

Obviously there’s a lot going on right now, but I do hope people see this. And you’ve made movies dealing with racial injustice…

I think it’s more important than ever, really, for these types of films to come out. Because in the time of COVID, we’ve learned that media culture, film, TV, these are the things that we go to for comfort, right? And we’re not able to interact with people face to face. We’re not able to talk to people in society. And watching something on television is kind of our only interaction with society. That’s the society that we’re seeing. So when we’re talking about Asians and Asian-Americans, a lot of the conversation that’s happening right now is kind of anti-Asian, into things that are surrounding COVID and a lot of harassment. And actually some things that I’ve gone through personally: just walking around in the middle of the COVID pandemic, being Asian and just looking different.

So I think having this film about Bruce Lee, about Bruce Lee’s story, particularly Bruce Lee as an Asian-American and a positive portrayal as an Asian-American is so important because this is what people will see. And they will understand that the story of the Asian-American is multifaceted. I think, again, the power of media and film and TV is that we’re able to see ourselves on screen as an Asian-American, as a person of color. When I see Bruce Lee, I see myself being able to be a hero, but also it allows other people – white Americans, African-Americans, all other types of Americans and people – to also see an Asian-American can be a hero, right? That’s what I’m hoping people get out of it by watching it at this time.

I rewatched Enter the Dragon, which I had not seen since I was a little kid, and it’s so different to watch as an adult. I was mesmerized by Bruce Lee’s screen presence and his line delivery. And it really made me sad what we lost when he passed. It’s hard not to imagine all the things he would have done.

Yeah, totally. I mean, I think one of the goals that he had when making Enter the Dragon was really breaking Hong Kong and Asian cinema to a wider audience in Hollywood. And because of his early death, that just kind of got stunted in a way – he wasn’t able to be that advocate for Asian representation on screen that he could’ve been. But the argument could be made the other way as well in terms of how he became a myth, icon, a symbol that lasts forever. And it’s cemented at his young age of 32. And he’s kind of become the James Dean, the Marilyn Monroe of Asian Americans. But, yeah, it’s hard. It’s sad not to know how much further could have representation at Hollywood gone if he was still alive and could have been that advocate?

But I mean, it’s funny, you mentioned watching Enter the Dragon now, because yeah, you witness his charisma: this is onscreen presence. Hollywood, with Green Hornet, they didn’t even see that they just saw him as an Asian guy. Or with Kung Fu. They couldn’t overcome his accent. When you have film and TV, such a visual medium, any execs should see him as something that’s extraordinary that appears on screen. And that’s kind of sad, too, that even with his charisma, that the racism in Hollywood is so systemic, so deeply rooted that they couldn’t see beyond that: being Asian, instead of him being extraordinary as a performer.

While quarantined, I’ve been watching a lot of Schwarzenegger movies, too. I’m not fully comparing the two, but they both do that that something special where you can’t take your eyes off of them.