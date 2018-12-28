CGV Arthouse

It’s the only year-end list that matters (besides ours, of course): Barack Obama’s favorite books, songs, and movies of 2018. It’s almost as if he has more time to read, listen to music, and go to the theater than previous years…

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists,” the former president wrote on Facebook. “It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before… I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.” You can find the complete post here (Obama loves Brandi Carlile!), but let’s focus on the movies.

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

That is… a really good list! There’s one blockbuster (Black Panther), two documentaries (Won’t You Be My Neighbor and the incredible Minding the Gap), and a bunch of really good indies, including somewhat under-the-radar picks Blindspotting, Burning, Shoplifters, Support the Girls, and Leave No Trace, all of which you should see if you haven’t already; there’s also UPROXX favorites Eighth Grade, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Roma.

But where’s Paddington 2??? I’m giving you a Hard Stare, Obama.

(But please come back.)

(Via Facebook)