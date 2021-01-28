The last time Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo worked together, they wrote Bridesmaids, a massive hit at the box office (nearly $300 million!) that was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay. It’s been 10 years since the Wonder Woman 1984 star has been ready to partttttttty, but the pair have reunited for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The sunny comedy (which was originally scheduled to come out last year but was pushed back due to the pandemic) is about two best friends, Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), who leave Wisconsin for the first time ever to take a vacation in Florida, where they’re involved in a “villain’s evil plot.” Get ready for midwestern accents. Watch the Stranger Things-inspired trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time… ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot… Hold onto your culottes.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michael Hitchcock, and Vanessa Bayer (so get ready to load your freaking lard carcass into the mud), comes out on February 12.