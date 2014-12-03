‘Batman V Superman’ Allegedly Has A Cameo From An Unexpected Batvillain

We already knew we’d probably be seeing characters like Wonder Woman and Aquaman by the time Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice ends, but what other DC cinematic universe characters might be introduced, or hinted at, in that movie? Potential spoilers follow.

Badass Digest reveals some of the characters we’ll see — or note being referenced — by the end of Batman V Superman. Some of those cameos are obvious, considering DC’s upcoming slate of movies: The Flash and Cyborg. Some are less obvious: Badass Digest says Doomsday is in the film. More interestingly, Lex Luthor reportedly has agents tracking Wonder Woman, and one of those agents is an easter egg for the fans:

One of Luthor’s agents has a name, and that name is Anatoli Knyazev. Hardcore fans will recognize that as the name of the KGBeast, a Batman villain introduced in 1988’s classic Ten Nights of the Beast storyline. In that story the Beast, an enhanced agent of the KGB, came to the US to kill ten targets, and he did it with extreme measures, including poisoning an entire 200 person dinner party to get one guy. He battled Batman to a standstill, and at one point when entangled in the Batrope the KGBeast cut off his own hand to escape. He of course put a cybernetic gun on the stump, as you do.

Well, yeah. Obviously you go full gun stump.

Badass Digest says the character doesn’t figure directly into the plot of this particular movie, and neither does another character who’s referenced but not shown: The Joker. Jared Leto will be playing him in Suicide Squad, but he’s not seen in Batman V Superman. Badass Digest says “in the world of Batman V Superman the Joker already exists, and Superman knows about him.”

We’ll see how many of these cameos and easter eggs prove true when the movie opens May 6th, 2016 and is presumably eight hours long to fit all this in.