‘Batman V Superman’ Set Video, Pictures: Superman And Lois, Some Strings Attached

When we last checked in on the set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, we got a look at some protestors, a Gothic-looking residence, and a huge spoiler regarding Lois Lane, all of which was being photographed in Detroit. But it’s getting so cold in the D, and production has moved to Chicago.
My Fox Chicago was on the street for scenes between Superman and Lois Lane filmed on Friday night and Sunday night. Skip past the first minute if you want to get right to the set video.
There were also plenty of curious fans taking photographs from the sidewalk during the weekend. They even snagged some pictures of a romantic moment between Supes and Lois Lane and pictures of Superman “flying” via wires.
https://twitter.com/DeNameRalph/status/531556646070530048
Ok, I dont know how much of that is Cavill and how much is suit, but that is one ripped mofo.
Apparently someone forgot to tell the hair department that Lois Lane is a brunette, not a redhead. Unless she’s really Lana Lang in disguise. SPOILER ALERT!!!
Oh yeah, that’s right, this is the “new” DC movie universe where they don’t give a shit about silly things like details, costumes, proper characterizations, or giant plot holes in their movies.
Today I learned that correct hair color is the most important thing about a character
Do you complain this much about Marvel movies too because if not then just hush.
Lois Lane appears alternately as a Brunette, Redhead or Raven throughout her history. Any are correct.
I hope that scene includes an internal monologue by Lois.
Henry Cavill just showed me a man can CGI. And be ripped as hell.
As a big Superman fan, this costume looks much brighter, which pleases me. Also, DO U EVEN LIFT?
Is that PULITZER PRIZE WINNER Lois Lane is those pictures? I remember a vague, unclear reference to that in the last movie?