'Batman V Superman' Set Video, Pictures: Superman And Lois, Some Strings Attached

Entertainment Editor
11.10.14

When we last checked in on the set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, we got a look at some protestors, a Gothic-looking residence, and a huge spoiler regarding Lois Lane, all of which was being photographed in Detroit. But it’s getting so cold in the D, and production has moved to Chicago.

My Fox Chicago was on the street for scenes between Superman and Lois Lane filmed on Friday night and Sunday night. Skip past the first minute if you want to get right to the set video.

There were also plenty of curious fans taking photographs from the sidewalk during the weekend. They even snagged some pictures of a romantic moment between Supes and Lois Lane and pictures of Superman “flying” via wires.

https://twitter.com/DeNameRalph/status/531556646070530048

Hang in there, baby.

