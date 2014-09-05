Check Out Jesse Eisenberg’s Weird Hairstyle On The ‘Batman V Superman’ Set

The spoiler-ish pictures just keep coming from the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, because everybody on the street has a camera. Like we said when pictures of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince made the rounds, “Big Brother is now just somebody with free time and a cellphone. Imagine a boot stamping on a production assistant’s face — forever.”
We’ve already seen destroyed buildings, Ben Affleck being heroic, Scoot McNairy being mysterious, and Superman carousing around in the new suit, but one person we’ve seen very little of is Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor). Will he shave his head for this, or is he just going to play “Mark Zuckerberg, but slightly more evil”? That question wasn’t answered the first time we saw him on set last weekend, when he was covering his head with a towel:
Yesterday, a fan met Eisenberg and snapped this telling photo:
That is an obvious wig he’s wearing. So either Zack Snyder is throwing us off by having Eisenberg wear a wig over his real hair, or he’s bald under there. Maybe he got some advice from Kevin Spacey on how to rock the Lex Luthor look…
Or perhaps not.
And what the hell, while we’re at it, let’s check out a couple of related set pics from earlier this Summer. Here’s the Lexcorp chopper and Lexcorp building.
Via @HenryCavillNews, @nyioupis, @ukijedi, @_NerdyGeek_, and CBM
Meh. Not terrible. Not great. I’ll wait til they release a super-dark image of him solo in sepia tone … wait, no … KRYPTONITE GREEN INSTAGRAM FILTER!
“I never realized what an attractive man he is. Oh, he’s a real looker, that one.”
He’ll be bald. That’s like having Batman without a @#$E@#ing bat. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wears a wig and it gets yanked off while in public when Superman flies by one day, so he gets butt-hurt and vows a lifetime of revenge for the humiliation he got. See, that’s how you get his motivation. Email me, Hollywood! I got more!
Will he shake his fist at the sky as Superman flies away? I feel like that would add so much drama.
well he’d have to… otherwise how would the audience infer his rage?
I can’t wait for this movie, because it’s going to be really terrible (most likely outcome) or it’s going to be oddly wonderful (always a possibility).
Maybe this weekend I’ll sit down with the original Superman and Superman II and remember when a genuinely talented group of people with a deep understanding of the spirit of the source material got together and got it right the first time.
Either Eisenberg is flashing gang signs or he’s there against his will and is making some type of secret hand signal to let us know he’s in some type of danger. I watch too much Homeland.
I took it as confirmation that he’s just as awkward in real life
Guh.
Maybe it’s lex pre male pattern baldness.
Yup, it MUST be a wig, because hair dressers have no way to straighten curly hair. Maybe in the future.
Not a fan of jesse eisenberg. He just has that asshole look on his face.
Hence him playing assholes like Zuckerburg and Luther. He’s great for I’m smarter than you evil geniuses.
Mariko-chan from Wolverine is hot. That is all.
+1
So lex luthor does have hair or not let’s not cry about it till we see the movie boys and girls gesh! The last MOS was different so give them the Ben if it of the doubt notice how I worded that Ben If It ( tee hee) our comic books are changing so are our times if we can reinvent Lex Luthor too he may have not been evil all the time maybe a story of why he becomes evil that makes sence or Have the Joker in it if this is going to be the Dark Knightt returns ( like the comic book) or cartoon movie! Grab a Valium and chill out we can complain about it later
Dude. What that fuck were you on when you wrote this? And how can I get some?
This is on the set of a new film ‘Louder than Bombs’. laughable how people think it’s related to BVS.
Yeah, multiple websites have confirmed this is from a different movie and isn’t all that recent. But I do think he will have hair. Just maybe not as straight as whatever the hell this is.