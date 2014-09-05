Check Out Jesse Eisenberg’s Weird Hairstyle On The ‘Batman V Superman’ Set

The spoiler-ish pictures just keep coming from the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, because everybody on the street has a camera. Like we said when pictures of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince made the rounds, “Big Brother is now just somebody with free time and a cellphone. Imagine a boot stamping on a production assistant’s face — forever.”

We’ve already seen destroyed buildings, Ben Affleck being heroic, Scoot McNairy being mysterious, and Superman carousing around in the new suit, but one person we’ve seen very little of is Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor). Will he shave his head for this, or is he just going to play “Mark Zuckerberg, but slightly more evil”? That question wasn’t answered the first time we saw him on set last weekend, when he was covering his head with a towel:

Remember those Batman v Superman set candids we promised?… look for them on Tuesday! #HenryCavill #Exclusives pic.twitter.com/bTS01xpgoY — Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) August 31, 2014

Yesterday, a fan met Eisenberg and snapped this telling photo:

just met jesse eisenberg from the social network and had a conversation with him cool 💯 pic.twitter.com/6n12xuZNDE — nicole yioupis (@nyioupis) September 4, 2014

That is an obvious wig he’s wearing. So either Zack Snyder is throwing us off by having Eisenberg wear a wig over his real hair, or he’s bald under there. Maybe he got some advice from Kevin Spacey on how to rock the Lex Luthor look…

Or perhaps not.

And what the hell, while we’re at it, let’s check out a couple of related set pics from earlier this Summer. Here’s the Lexcorp chopper and Lexcorp building.

@RallisReview I saw the #Lexcorp chopper come in for a landing behind the set of #BatmanvsSuperman! No Lex tho :( pic.twitter.com/b6g9jLpqo5" — JAS (@ukijedi) June 20, 2014

The tarp is off! Clear look at BATMAN V SUPERMAN's Lexcorp building: pic.twitter.com/9YtnviBCcb — Michael (@_NerdyGeek_) June 12, 2014

