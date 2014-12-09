An Important Character Isn’t In ‘Batman V Superman’ For The Worst Reason (Spoiler)

The “Spoiler” in the headline doesn’t mean we’re saying Stephanie Brown (AKA Spoiler) won’t be in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, although we don’t expect to see her in there. Then again, with all of the cameos Zack Snyder is rumored to be tossing in, we can’t rule out Spoiler. But the spoiler we warned about in the headline is regarding another character we reportedly won’t be seeing when the movie opens May 6th, 2016. Continue reading only if you want it spoiled.
Badass Digest, who seem to have seen the script and are releasing details in dribs and drabs, have revealed that a major character has already died during the 17 years Ben Affleck’s Batman has been active in Gotham, and a character previously referenced as being dead in an older draft of the script may still be alive.
In this continuity James Gordon [is dead]. How and at whose hands I cannot tell you – all that’s noted in the script is that there’s a memorial plaque to James Gordon.
No wonder Batman is so sad.
What does a dead Jim Gordon mean for BvS? Not much technically – most of the story takes place in Metropolis although there are two major fight scenes in Gotham (one where Superman comes looking for Batman and a climactic fight scene) – but it could have big consequences for the new DC Movieverse. While pre-Terrio drafts of the script mentioned a deceased Robin, later iterations closer to the start of shooting don’t – perhaps in this continuity The Joker killed Jim Gordon instead of Robin?
In a previous rumor from Badass Digest, we heard Jared Leto‘s Joker isn’t seen in Batman V Superman, but he exists in that continuity and Superman knows about him.
There’s also a small update to yesterday’s post about Alfred. Jeremy Irons said the character is more “hands-on”, while Badass Digest compares him to Michael Caine’s version of the character in Nolan’s trilogy, saying he, like Caine, gives Batman advice “in the form of lengthy stories. In this movie he advises Bruce on his conflict with Superman by telling him a long tale about two competing samurai who come to blows while trying to save a village.” Zack Snyder having a character tell a long, public domain folklore tale during a character development scene is the most believable rumor of all.
“I can’t wait for this movie.” – Not even Zack Snyder’s mom
It was probably a tornado.
Ooh! Maybe he died in Metropolis. Because he was there during Zod’s attack for some reason.
[t.qkme.me]
Nods.
Meanwhile marvel’s Batman vs Superman film, Captain America 3 featuring Iron man vs cap, looks better all the time
Cap 3 makes sense, though, because it’s just one aspect of an already integrated cinematic universe that’s been thought / planned out 6 – 8 years in advance.. DC sounds like they’re just making shit up on the fly.
Oh no! Commissioner Gordon isn’t in the movie what are we going to do? If Chief O’Hara’s not in the movie then we riot?
Riot, begorrah!
Cool, maybe Renee Montoya will be the new Chief of Police.
I figured you were going to say “because Goyer”. Because Goyer is the worst anything.
I guess it’s still that.
Makes sense if you’re planning on an older, more world-weary Batman — like the one from TDKR.
Guessing it won’t be Barbara Gordon as Commish though.
If there’s Babs as commish but no Terry, we riot.
Commissioner Dick Grayson?
Maybe they’ll throw something out of left field and introduce Commissioner Harvey Dent.
Played by Billy Dee Williams.
Or played by Keenan Ivory Wayans playing Billy Dee Williams.
If Billy Dee Williams isn’t in the film, we riot.
No good can come from this. And by that, I mean this movie.
i hope the plaque has a mustache.
The only way I’d see this movie is if the V stands for Vagina.
What if . . .
Everyone who criticized Ben Affleck being cast as Batman apologize to Snyder. Maybe then these changes will get reversed?
Holy hell I want to see this movie less and less by the day.
THEN WHO WAS PHONE?
Yes, but will Deadshot (Will Smiff) be in this?
Is it just me? I always liked Alfred’s lengthy stories.