‘Batman V Superman’ Producer Just Leaked Which Origin Story Wonder Woman Will Have

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice producer Charles Roven seems to have accidentally revealed which origin story will be used for Wonder Woman in the film, so stop reading right now if you want to be angry in the theater instead of here.
Here’s what he said:
Yep. They’re making her a demigod, the daughter of Zeus. In other words, it’s the boring-ass New 52 origin story, not the much cooler one she’s had for nearly 75 years.
Why am I even surprised they’re using the New 52 origin? This is directed by Zack Snyder. Of course this movie is ditching the exposition-heavy — but f*cking awesome and rife with social commentary — origin story about Amazon Goddess Hippolyta molding life from clay and imbuing it with the soul of the unborn daughter of the first woman ever murdered by a man, and instead the studio is opting for the more simplified, typically-Hollywood story of the New 52 where her power comes from a man with huge name recognition: “Zeus’s daughter, bro, deal with it.”
Lemme guess, Aquaman’s origin will reveal he’s just a normal dude that loves bath-time?
he got a job at the water park when he was 15 and just never left.
Ooh, so The Way Way Back is a prequel?
The Flash is a dude who was exercising on a treadmill when it short-circuited, causing him to run ever faster until he became the fastest man alive.
A character with no depth (basically chick Thor) played by an “actress” with little experience, what could go wrong?
are you referring to Marvel’s Thor or the Norse mythology Thor Marvel copied? haha
It’s fascinatingly irritating when there’s decades of comic characters’ source material to retell, improve/fix/correct, imitate, borrow, add their own style to, but some how they screw it up.*
Wonder Woman was created in the 1940s, 20yrs before Thor, but rather than use her best origin and stories, especially when DC kind of needs to get their film version of Wonder Woman right, DC would rather attempt to kill two birds with one stone.
by that I’m assuming DC’s use of WW’s new 52 origin/connection is two fold. First, as mentioned above, the origin is typical-Hollywood story and DC thinks it’ll benefit the film version of WW. Second, DC hopes the New 52 connection will help with New 52 sales. Like I said, I’m assuming and hope I’m wrong. As long as their 1st priority is making their film universe great and making the film version of Wonder Woman great, the comics will sell themselves.
*My main problem is the studios and industry make it difficult to evolve or build a superhero’s story. When a writer/director and crew sign onto the 1st movie for a comic book character, they typically use the best origin, the best story and the biggest, best villain/challenge/threat because there’s no guarantee there will be a 2nd movie or that they will be rehired for the 2nd movie. This leaves the next writers/directors/crew with the difficult task of raising the bar and improving on the first film with the best parts of source material already used.
Man of Steel and Green Lantern were both origin stories with the heroes still learning/understanding their powers, but they both managed to save the planet. Thor wasn’t an origin story, but he saved his home planet in Thor 1 and Earth in Thor 2. When you start a franchise by saving a planet, it’s tough to top the next time out. Batman Begins, Iron Man 1, Cap 1 each of their origin’s villains/threats were relevant/equal to the heroes’ levels of experience.
Chick Thor is what I imagine DC called new Wonder Woman when they were pitching the daughter of Zeus angle for the movie. Thor has depth (both Norse and Marvel) and Wonder Woman had depth.
This movie’s going to suck because there’s no reason for me to care about Khal Aquaman or Wonder Woman, and they’re not going to spend the time developing the characters to give me a reason to care. Batman and Superman pay the bills so there’s going to be a lot of “You can’t do that!!!” “No, you don’t understand!” while everyone else stands around.
I’m a huge fan of Azzarello’s run on WW so far. I’m on board with this.
“it’s the boring-ass New 52 origin story, not the much cooler one she’s had for nearly 75 years.”
Because being a mud baby is cooler and will go over better with the general public than “daughter of Zeus and the queen of the Amazons.”
I appreciate the absurdity and social commentary aspects of the old origin, but everything Azzarello did with her new origin gave her the opportunity for more exciting stories and will suit a film franchise better. These are superhero movies. Being “f*cking awesome and rife with social commentary” are two exclusive things.
Uh… the “boring ass New 52 origin story” is basically the only time in A LONG ASS TIME that the book has been readable.
Settle down, bitches, the New 52 version is about a thousand times better. If anyone thought Warner Bros was actually going to put a fucking mud baby Wonder Woman on the screen, that’s almost as bad as the story itself. They didn’t reboot Diana’s origin three years ago just so they could go right back to a shittier one for the movie version.
Not surprising really, Snyder is pretty much the Jim Lee of super hero directors. (And I say that while liking Man of Steel)
And just because Azzarello’s run is pretty amazing doesn’t mean that her new origin is. Pretty much anyone else that had an extensive revamp in the New 52 has gotten a pretty uninspired just straight up generic new background.
She should lose her powers five minutes into the movie and then maybe we would get the funky kung fu agent version of the character.
I was going to say something, but since the hardcore DC fans already arrived, I’ll save myself some trolling.
Oh good, I was going to scroll down and rant, but it seems Azzarello’s run has been properly defended.
Seriously, it’s the first story that made me care about Wonder Woman in a long, long time, and a very big part of that is because of her new origin and “family.”
Fuck the New 52. DC needs to remember they were a company before 2011.
And fans need to remember that DC has been doing universal reboots since around 30 years before the term reboot became common. See Crisis on Infinite Earths, Zero Hour and Infinite Crisis for proof. If you don’t like the New 52 just wait a decade and they’ll reboot again.
That seems like its giving average audiences a lot of credit.
I love DC, but they givin’ me eye twitches.
As someone who isn’t familiar with either origin story I’m okay with this.
You mean Andy Serkis would be mocapping her?
Daughter of Zeus? Cool.
Which part of the origin story explains why she’s waif thin?
That girl is not waif thin. She has an athletic physique, which seems appropriate for the character she’s playing. Just say you want a girl w/ big tits stuffed into a wonder woman costume if that’s what you really want. No one here will judge you.
@Duto – The tits seriously aren’t the main issue. Gal Gadot is model skinny.
I always thought the original story was eye rolling stupid. If it were up to me I would move the entire paradise island to be on Olympus’s planet/dimension/plane of existence or whatever and invisible island that is a utopia by virtue of having no men strikes me not as “Rife social commentary” but ridiculously shrill, and only slightly less painful than an invisible city of talking Gorilla’s in the middle of Africa. Apparently the CW’s Flash is moving away from that too, another tragedy?
