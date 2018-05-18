Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gas station attendant Timothée Chalamet is coming off a breakout year where he starred in two Best Picture nominees, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird (he’s no Michael Stuhlbarg, but then again, who is?). With his role in the peach-filled film, the 22-year-old became the third youngest Best Actor Oscar nominee ever, and he’ll hope to replicate his youthful success in Beautiful Boy.

Based on David Sheff’s memoir of the same name, Beautiful Boy stars Steve Carell as a father who watches his son Nick (Chalamet) become addicted to methamphetamine. “I’m attracted to craziness,” Nic says in the trailer above, “and you’re just embarrassed because I was like, this amazing thing, like your special creation or something and you don’t like who I am now.” When his father asks him what he’s turned into, an emotionally and physically strung-out Nic responds, “This is me, dad. This is who I am.” You can fight it, sweet Timmy!

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

Beautiful Boy, which also stars Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan, Andre Royo, and Timothy Hutton, comes out October 12, during Oscar season.