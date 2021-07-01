Since his breakout 2018, when he starred in BlacKkKlansman, The Old Man & the Gun, and Monsters and Men, John David Washington has become a standout leading man. (We should expect nothing less from the son of Denzel Washington.) He was exemplary in Tenet and Malcolm & Marie, and he’ll soon star in Netflix’s Beckett, where he plays an American tourist who “finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy – and on the run for his life.” Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander co-stars in the thriller.

You can watch the trailer for the exciting-looking ’90s throwback above.

“A manhunt thriller is a road-trip movie, in a way,” director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino told Entertainment Weekly about Beckett. “It was interesting to embrace the variety of Greece’s topography, like, what can we throw at Beckett next? Mountains, rivers, buses, trains… [It’s] more of a dramatic experience of a man who, for all intents and purposes, is not supposed to be in a thriller.” Washington added, “He doesn’t have all the answers. He doesn’t have an ex-Marine background; he doesn’t have all these abnormal sensibilities and strengths that exceed the normal man.”

Beckett premieres at the Locarno International Film Festival on August 4 before hitting Netflix on August 13.