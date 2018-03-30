Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Originally Had A Much Darker Ending

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.30.18

Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (that’s one) came out 30 years ago today.

In the three decades since, there’s been an aborted sequel (Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian — that’s two), an animated television show with a great opening, and a musical that’s hoping to make it to Broadway sometime next year. It’s a beloved, Oscar-winning classic, with indelible performances from Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder, that leans more on comedy than horror, but the film almost had a much darker conclusion.

The Movie That Shall Not Be Named ends on a joyous note, with You-Know-Who hanging out in the afterlife’s waiting room with a newly-shrunken head (“This could be a good look for me”) and Lydia celebrating getting an “A” on her math test by singing and dancing to Harry Belafonte’s “Jump In the Line.” But in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, writer and producer Larry Wilson revealed, “Our first ending was Lydia — she died in a fire and was able to join Barbara and Adam in the afterlife. A couple of people said to us, ‘Do you really think that’s a good idea? Is that really the message you want to be sending to the teenagers of the world? Die in a fire?’ So, yeah, it probably was darker.”

I see nothing wrong with Beetlejuice

Warner Bros.

Dammit.

(Via Yahoo!)

Around The Web

TAGSBEETLEJUICE

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP