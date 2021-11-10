While we got our first glimpse at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem’s Lucy and Ricky in the teaser trailer for Being the Ricardos earlier this year, we now have our first full-length trailer and a clearer look at the actor’s incredible transformations. However, while seeing Kidman all-but-become Lucille Ball is shocking in itself, according to the film’s press release there are plenty more twists, turns, and big reveals ahead:

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. Featuring J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda.

Set during one of the most challenging weeks of Ball and Arnaz’ life, Being the Ricardos takes place over the course of one production week on the set of I Love Lucy and follows the pair as they confront rumors that could jeopardize both their marriage and careers. While the majority of the film takes place right on set, there are a handful of scenes set at the couple’s home in Chatsworth, California as well as some flashbacks showing the highs and lows of the pairs relationship, according to IndieWire.

In addition to Kidman and Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda are also set to star in the film as William Frawley (Lucy and Ricky’s landlord Fred Mertz on I Love Lucy) and Vivian Vance (Lucy’s best friend Ethel Mertz) respectively. Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Linda Lavin, and Jake Lacy are also set to appear in various supporting roles.

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos is the filmmakers first big project since The Trial of the Chicago 7, which earned him a whopping six Academy Award nominations earlier this year. While there’s no telling if the upcoming biopic will receive the same love from critics, Lucille and Desi’s daughter Lucie Arnaz has expressed nothing but happiness with the film and its casting, stating that Sorkin captured “the essence of that time in their lives so well.”

“He captured the heart of my mother, my father, their relationship. And Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. She crawled into her head. She cared very deeply about this part, it shows. And I believed everything she said. Javier Bardem, he really doesn’t look that much like my dad. But he has everything that Dad had. He has his wit, his charm, his dimples, his musicality, his strength and tenacity, and you can tell from the performance that he just loved him.”

Being the Ricardos opens in select theaters December 10 and will be available to watch via Amazon Prime Video starting December 21.