The hashtag “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” has been a clarion call (and sometimes a joke) on Twitter for ages, referring to director Zack Snyder and his never-released extended version of 2017’s little-liked Justice League. Sunday was that film’s two-year anniversary, meaning the call was back in the news, especially since two of the film’s stars — Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot — joined in on the action.

Gadot was first, posting a black-and-white photo of her, presumably from the film, in which she of course played Wonder Woman.

A couple hours later Affleck — the now former Batman — did his part, minus any extra photo.

Snyder was forced to abandon Justice League mid-production, after his daughter suddenly died, forcing him to tend to family matters. Joss Whedon, who had helmed the first two Avengers films, stepped in. Then came re-shoots, editing headaches, and other production issues. The resulting film, clocking in at a noticeably short mere two hours, bowed to so-so reviews and underperforming box office.

Since then there’s been hope Snyder would get to go back and create something closer to his original, much more ambitious vision. Previously Snyder helmed two more for the then-burgeoning DCEU: Man of Steel and the quite grim-o-rama Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Perhaps someone will listen to Diana and Bruce Wayne.

(Via EW)