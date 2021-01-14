Despite having a pivotal role at the Distinguished Competition (that’s nerd talk for DC Comics), Ben Affleck has nothing but praise for Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. While sitting down for an hour long episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Affleck walked host Scott Feinberg through his Hollywood career starting with his bit roles in the ’90s and going all the way up to his “comeback” role in 2020’s The Way Back. When Affleck’s role in Daredevil came up, the actor had lauded Feige who worked on the superhero adaptation for Fox before becoming the master of all things Marvel a few years later. After calling Feige the “greatest” and “most successful producer who ever lived” (at around the 49-minute mark), Affleck explained why the whole industry should be “turning to Kevin.” Via Comic Book:

“He’s the only guy in the world who, if he told me, ‘I know what the audience wants! This is what we’re doing!’ I would believe him 100%.” That f***er knows his audience like no producer (ever), he’s a genius. Kevin is like a ringmaster at the circus, he knows exactly how much to wink at the audience, exactly when to pull at the heartstrings, exactly when to do the effects, how many jokes, what the sensibility, what the tone is. Because people didn’t know to run away from the pajamas or embrace it, or make it serious.”

If it sounds like Affleck is having regrets about his time as Batman in the ill-fated Batman V Superman and Justice League and thinking he should’ve gone with Marvel, not so much. Affleck confessed that he took the role for his kids, but all the trouble was worth it for one special reason. “I wore the suit to my son’s birthday party, which was worth every moment of suffering on Justice League.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)