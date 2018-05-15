Films from the 1980s often get a bad reputation, culturally dominated as they were by family-friendly films (E.T.: The Extraterrestrial, Short Circuit), the rise of blockbuster franchises (Back to the Future, Star Wars, Indiana Jones) and lots of Reagan-era excess: Big hair, terrible fashion, and synthesizer music that’s done more to date good ’80s movies than telephone technology. There was always a summer camp, a body-switch, or a human with an alien friend, or so it seems. In spite of the complexities of the Cold War, the themes of Hollywood movies during the decade were often ridiculously simple: Get laid, ski to the bottom of the hill first, or outrun the slasher. It obviously wasn’t all bad, of course, or the 1980s wouldn’t be such a rich resource for remakes and reboots.
Below are 15 of the best ’80s movies on Netflix streaming to watch tonight. Some highlight the excesses of the decade. Others flaunt formula and subvert topes made famous by other 1980s films. Still others are singular achievements that would stand out in any decade.
The Money Pit (1986)
A timeless Tom Hanks comedy classic, The Money Pit is a cautionary tale for every couple who is considering buying a fixer-upper and turning it into the home of their dreams. It’s more likely to become a nightmare, but Hanks and Shelly Long at least make a seriously funny and occasionally sweet nightmare. It also contains the best laugh scene in the history of comedy. Ahh, home crap home!
Turner & Hooch (1989)
Not all that well received by critics upon its release, Turner & Hooch has nevertheless gained a cult-like status as an amiable buddy-dog film. The plot is a mess, and the jokes are mostly juvenile, but the combination of the always delightful early Tom Hanks, a slobbering dog prove, and a lot of heart prove to be irresistible.
