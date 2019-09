Ah, the ’90s. A glorious time. A simpler time. A time filled with Miramax blockbusters and coming-of-age rom-coms and sci-fi action flicks with Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock. Those were the days, and Hulu is helping us to relive them with a line-up of films that’ll have you all up in your nostalgia feels. Here are the 15 best ’90s movies on the streaming platform right now.

Related: The Best ’90s Movies On Netflix Right Now