As CGI found its footing in the ’90s, the masses flocked to big-budget spectacles like Titanic and Jurassic Park. But another revolution was unfolding on a smaller scale. We also saw the first films from some of the best indie directors, from Wes Anderson to Quentin Tarantino. Below are 15 of the best ’90s movies on Netflix right now, ranked. They range from the ’90s-est ’90s movies that every millennial grew up watching to the influential award winners that are worth discovering or revisiting.

15. The Waterboy (1998)

Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

Remember when we used to like Adam Sandler? Sure, his comedies were never high art, but you still find yourself quoting them to this very day. The Waterboy is the classic example of this comfortable familiarity. Sandler mugs his way through his performance as a football team’s waterboy who gets a shot at playing due to his ability to channel his rage into unexpected prowess on the field, and you’ll find yourself cocooned in the welcoming embrace of ’90s nostalgia.

14. Boondock Saints (1999)

Run Time: 108 min | IMDb: 7.8/10

Norman Reedus, Willem Dafoe, and Sean Patrick Flanery star in this crime thriller about a pair of Irish-Catholic brothers on a mission to rid their city of evil. Reedus plays Murphy and Flanery plays his brother, Connor. The siblings are involved in a brawl with the mafia at a local pub which leads to them being briefly imprisoned. Behind bars, the brothers decide to eradicate the Russian mob from the streets of Boston and go on a killing spree, aided by a well-meaning FBI Agent (Dafoe) and the city itself, which views Connor and Murphy as vigilante heroes.

13. Empire Records (1995)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 6.7/10

Empire Records is the kind of quirky music-dive that just doesn’t exist these days, and Liv Tyler stars in this totally ’90s comedy about a group of teens working at a small-town record store. The staff is made up of troubled teens, managed by a guy named Joe. While trying to save the shop from becoming franchised, the kids gamble away thousands of dollars, hookup with aging pop stars, survive an attempted robbery, and throw a mock funeral for one of their own. It’s loud and weird and full of strange fashion choices.

12. Chasing Amy (1997)

Run Time: 113 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Ben Affleck stars in this quintessential ’90s rom-com from Kevin Smith about a comic book nerd who falls for a girl who will never be interested in him. She’ll never be interested in him not because of his terrible fashion choices, his chosen profession, or his frat-bro lifestyle but because she’s a lesbian. Of course, that doesn’t deter Affleck’s character, who makes some hilarious missteps in his quest for true love.