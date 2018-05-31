The 15 Best ’90s Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Paramount

Last Updated: May 31st

As CGI found its footing in the ’90s, the masses flocked to big-budget spectacles like Titanic and Jurassic Park. But another revolution was unfolding on a smaller scale. We also saw the first films from some of the best indie directors, from Wes Anderson to Quentin Tarantino. Below are 15 of the best ’90s movies on Netflix right now, ranked. They range from the ’90s-est ’90s movies that every millennial grew up watching to the influential award winners that are worth discovering or revisiting.

15. Armageddon (1998)

No binge of overblown ’90s action movies would be complete without a sampling from Michael Bay, and Armageddon is one of his best thanks to its lovable ridiculousness and implausibility. As the other “we have to stop the world-ending meteor” movie of 1998 — it arrived a bit after Deep Impact — this is the one that is packed with some of the biggest names of the decade. Despite some of the actors saying that they only did the movie for the paycheck and Bay himself saying he wishes he could redo the error-filled third act, it has a bloated charm to its mess. This is largely due to Steve Buscemi’s appearance, which was contractually obligated in every movie of the ’90s.

14. The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Prince of Egypt might just be the best-kept secret when it comes to animated movies. It’s not a Disney production, which is why marketing of the movie failed to help it ascend to the heights it deserves, but it does boast an impressive voice-cast including Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The story of Moses is beautifully retold –- the artistry behind the animation in this film is next level –- but what you’ll probably end up obsessing over is the soundtrack. Sweepingly epic, this soundtrack is one of the best in film history (and no, that is not an exaggeration).