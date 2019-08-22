Disney

Who doesn’t love a good adventure? Netflix is hoping to appeal to the explorer in all of us with a line-up of adrenaline-pumping action flicks that speak to the thrill-seekers, the swashbucklers, and the wanderers who want the experience of a memorable journey across oceans, continents, and planets without putting in the legwork. These are adventures you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home — stories seeped in history and danger about scholars, rebels, and unlucky schmucks who are thrust into life-changing expeditions.

Get ready to go venturing. These are the best adventure movies on Netflix right now.

Related: The Best Action Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Paramount

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Run Time: 115 min | IMDb: 8.5/10

As far as travel and adventure go, this movie has everything you could possibly want. A hero with a love for archeology and whips? Check. An adventure to recover a stolen artifact with destructive powers? Check, check. Harrison Ford beating up Nazis while uttering sarcastic one-liners with a twinkle in his eye? Did movies even exist before this?

Buena Vista Pictures

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Run Time: 109 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Before Martin Freeman was traversing Middle-earth with a bunch of dwarves, the dude was making his way across the galaxy with Mos Def, Zooey Deschanel, and Sam Rockwell. This space epic, based on the classic novel, follows Arthur Dent (Freeman), a regular schmoe who discovers his best friend is from an alien planet and that his own is scheduled for demolition. He barely escapes the big bang before going on a quest with a wacky space captain, a clinically depressed robot, and a fellow Earth woman.