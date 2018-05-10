Dreamworks

Last Updated: May 10th

It’s easy for animation buffs to get discouraged flipping through Netflix Instant’s animated offerings, which skew heavily toward mass-produced kiddie TV programs and dire-looking CGI direct-to-video sequels. But a little digging turns up quite a few unexpected animated gems — and what Netflix’s animated offerings lack in depth, they make up for in breadth. There’s a surprising amount of variety among the animated features available on the platform, spanning a wide range of studios, techniques, and countries of origin, and films of both the blockbuster and indie variety.

Although Netflix has done away with a lot of its more mature animated offerings, there’s still something here for everyone. The range of techniques and narrative approaches on display here highlights what makes the animation medium so exciting and fruitful: There’s no limit to what can be made to appear on screen, through the judicious application of creativity and craft. So here are the 15 best animated movies on Netflix right now.

Disney Pixar

Finding Dory (2016)

Let’s be honest, Dory was the best thing about Disney’s 2003 deep seas adventure, Finding Nemo. The forgetful blue-finned fish was the heart and soul of the film and her mysterious backstory deserved its own feature-length animated re-telling. Enter Finding Dory, a movie that explores what happened to Dory’s parents as a young guppy. Ellen DeGeneres is back to voice the scatter-brained heroine while some famous names like Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, and Diane Keaton lend their voices to a cast of new characters that help Dory reconnect with the family she thought was lost forever.

Disney

Pocahontas (1995)

When Pocahontas first hit theaters in 1995, it marked a turning point for Disney. For the first time, a woman of color led a Disney film and Pocahontas became the first Native American Disney princess to grace the big screen. Sure, there are some historical inaccuracies in the movie, but at its core, the film is about the strength of one woman to buck the status quo and to fight for what she believes to be right. She became the model for the Disney heroines that came after her.