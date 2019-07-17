The Best British Movies On Netflix Right Now

Momentum Pictures

You don’t have to travel across the pond to enjoy the best the Brits have to offer when it comes to film because Netflix is bringing the drama, the action, and ample amounts of that famed British sarcasm stateside. The streaming platform’s got a wealth of English faves to choose from. Guy Ritchie comedies, historical dramas, sweeping romances, and of course, Hugh Grant, all make an appearance on this list. Good luck choosing which film to binge first!

An Education (2009)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Carey Mulligan stars in this 1960s coming-of-age drama from screenwriter Nick Hornby. Mulligan plays Jenny, a bright, gifted young woman with plans to attend Oxford University after completing her studies. She meets and falls for an older man named David (Peter Sarsgaard) who treats her to the finer things in life. Believing him to be a man of taste and means, her parents allow Jenny to travel with David, even become engaged to him before the truth about his past is revealed. As disappointing as the ending of this film is, it’s an interesting look at a young woman’s introduction to the world and to love.

In Bruges (2007)

Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

In Bruges was the movie that revealed Colin Farrell could be funny. A character actor stuck in a leading man’s body, Farrell gives arguably the best performance of his career as Ray, a rookie Irish hitman on the run with his partner and mentor, Ken (Brendan Gleeson), after accidentally killing a kid while executing a priest. While that may not sound much like the premise of a comedy, director Martin McDonagh crafted a truly hilarious movie. Farrell and Gleeson play off each other wonderfully all the way to the film’s dark finale. But as great as they are, they’re overshadowed at times by an incredible performance from Ralph Fiennes as their boss, Harry. Fiennes is at once funny and terrifying as a man steadfast in his principles, even when that involves murder.