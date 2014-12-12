The 12 Highest Rated Christmas Movies On Netflix

There are some solid Christmas movies available for streaming on Netflix, but there’s also some noticeable absentees that were there just a month or two ago. Why Netflix chose to torture its users and remove National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation just before the holiday season is a mystery, but it’s the reality we’re living in. Fortunately, there’s a number of substitutes ready to fill the Griswold void.
1. The Muppet Christmas Carol — 4.3 stars out of 128,841 ratings
I’ve never read A Christmas Carol, but I have seen the Muppet version at least a half-dozen times. Sorry, Charles Dickens, but Gonzo and Rizzo the rat are much more charismatic storytellers. It’s probably one of the Muppets’ strongest movies, delivering both humor and heart, and you won’t find a better actor to slip into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge than Michael Caine. All in all, it’s a safe bet that the entire family will enjoy. Rotten Tomatoes 86, IMDB 7.7
2. White Christmas — 4.2 stars out of 733,297 ratings
Bing Crosby’s croon sounds even better this time of year and White Christmas has been a holiday staple for 60 years now. If there’s any film that’s a certified Christmas classic, it’s this romantic musical comedy and Clark Griswold favorite — with a score by Irving Berlin — about a pair of soldiers teaming up with two sisters to save a picturesque Vermont inn. Rotten Tomatoes 89, IMDB 7.6
3. The Nightmare Before Christmas — 3.9 stars out of 6,489,244 ratings
Few movies work equally well at Halloween and Christmas, and sure, Nightmare might lean more towards the creepy side, but that’s to be expected from a Tim Burton movie. If you missed the story about Jack Skeleton’s plot to kidnap Santa Claus and bring some joy to Halloweentown back in October, now’s your chance to revisit the stop-motion animation masterpiece. Rotten Tomatoes 91, IMDB 8.1
4. Scrooged — 3.9 stars out of 701,580 ratings
Scrooged might be the freshest cinematic take on Charles Dickens’ classic, and if you like your Christmas movies a little on the weird side, you really can’t go wrong here. Bill Murray is in top form as Frank Cross, a cynical and money-driven TV executive that’s trying to put together a televised production of Ebenezer Scrooge in between being visited by his own Christmas specters. The movie came out 26 years ago, but the mentality of Frank Cross seems more relevant than ever thanks to today’s one-dimensional reality TV programming. Rotten Tomatoes 72, IMDB 7.0
5. Love Actually — 3.8 stars out of 4,418,453 ratings
There’s Love Actually and then there’s every other cheesy Hallmark Channel rom-com that’s trying to be Love Actually. The intertwining stories of more than a dozen Londoners finding their way into each other’s lives over the holidays boast an all-star cast of Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, and a pre-zombie-splattering Andrew Lincoln. If you put the movie on for some background entertainment while the family’s over, don’t forget that it does have its fair share of nudity. So just be ready to check your cell phone or something when that awkwardness hits the room. Rotten Tomatoes 73, IMDB 7.7
6. Ernest Saves Christmas — 3.8 stars out of 132,189 ratings
The 12-year-old me was excited to see that Ernest is now streaming on Netflix, but adult me is kind of surprised he ranks this high. This was the second theatrical release in the Ernest franchise, and while it’s not quite as good as his camp outing, Jim Varney does bring some incredibly goofy gags to this yarn about Ernest’s attempt to help a runaway girl and convince a kind-hearted children’s TV host he’s the next Santa Claus. If you enjoyed it as a kid, you’ll probably still get a nostalgic kick out of watching it. Know what I mean, Vern? Rotten Tomatoes 41, IMDB 5.4
Die Hard isn’t on Netflix? I’m outraged.
..Am I the only one that realizes ‘Movie That Takes Place During Christmas’ =/= ‘Christmas Movie’
Die Hard is Top 5 Christmas material.
If Die Hard is a Christmas movie, so is the Addams Family movie because it opens with carolers getting (presumably) boiling oil umped on them
So is Batman Returns as well, by that logic.
And Prometheus.
Bad Santa is my 2nd favorite Christmas movie, right behind Elf. It’s a Christmas Eve tradition to watch this movie while playing various drinking games in my house. Being hung over on Christmas day isn’t as much fun… but the movie’s so good that it’s worth it.
It coming in behind “Love Actually” makes me fucking sick…Netflix viewers have no taste.
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, DO NOT WATCH CHRISTMAS BOUNTY.
Look, ABC Family Christmas movies are bad. I know this, you know this (there is a Cheesy Christmas Movie Heiracrchy: 1. Hallmark, 2. Lifetime, 3. Almost any other channel, 4. ABC Family). I am a bad Christmas movie connoisseur, and even I could barely tolerate this garbage. How it could outrank anything is beyond me.
That being said, The Miz turns in a good performance, and might even be the best actor in this steaming pile of shit. This could also just be because everyone else is fucking terrible.
Christmas With The Kranks should be used to torture prisonners with at Guantanamo Bay
Jesus, isn’t forced rectal feeding bad enough? You’re sick…
When I was young I went to a birthday party and after the ice cream and cake the birthday girl’s parents took all 15-20 of us to the movies. We had a choice: We could see Home Alone 2 with the mother or A Muppet Christmas Carol with the father. My older sister had already taken me to see HA 2 and I loved the Muppets, so of course I chose Muppets.
All of the other kids, who apparently lacked cooler older siblings, chose HA 2 because, hey, we were young kids and that movie was what everyone wanted to see over the Muppets at that age. The girl’s dad came up to me just as he was handing me the last ticket and told me A Muppet Christmas Carol was sold out and he was really sorry but we had to go to Home Alone 2 with everyone else.
I’ve since figured out that Muppet Christmas Carol wasn’t actually sold out and they just made me go see Home Alone 2 so it would be easier on everyone. The father is a close family friend and admitted as much to me when he, my dad and myself were having a beer a couple of years ago after I gave him shit about it. His cheeks immediately turned blood red and he apologized for it saying that he has never forgotten the look of disappointment on my face when he told me it was sold out. His embarrassment was worth it and we all had a good laugh.
TL;DR You didn’t miss much.
Isn’t Harold and Kumar Christmas on Netflix? It used to be.
It’s actually pretty decent and you can never go wrong with seeing Maria’s sweet, sweet Venus de Millo.
How are these the only Christmas movies on Netflix? I swear, I just don’t understand the popularity of that service. The interface is maddening, the library is only conducive to a “browse what we’ve got” experience rather than searching specifically for something you want (because they probably don’t have it).
I mean, I get that it’s convenient. They’ve got some great original programming. Hell, I just finished House of Cards and am currently watching The Fall. But I’ll exhaust Netfix of everything I want to watch in a month or two, and then what? What’s the point?
Ugh. Whatever. I feel like the Southpark kids trying to understand Pewdiepie (which I also don’t understand).