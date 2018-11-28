Universal

Christmas movies are a staple of the holidays. Whether it’s enjoying the same films you watched when you were little or just finding something to bring your relatives together for 83 minutes, everyone has a different reason to love those movies. The bad news is that Netflix is really lacking in holiday spirit nowadays, at least the spirit we grew up with. Unless you grew up on Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some worthwhile titles hidden out there, though. That’s why we put together a list of the best Christmas movies on Netflix right now.

Bad Santa (2003)

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 7.1/10

In this debaucherous Christmas classic, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Willie, a chronically drunk mall Santa who robs his employers year after year with his elf partner-in-crime, Marcus (Tony Cox). While the film underutilizes the late Bernie Mac and John Ritter, the incessant crude humor and the chemistry between Thornton and Cox are worth more than a few laughs. While its recent sequel was quite underwhelming, the original Bad Santa is still good for a cold winter’s night after too much eggnog.