The Funniest Comedies On Hulu Right Now

RLJE Films

Last Updated: August 14th

Hulu’s giving Netflix a run for its money in the laughs department.

The streaming platform has tons of great TV shows, but did you know some comedy gems are also hidden over there? There are some cult classics starring icons like Bill Murray and Chevy Chase, but there are also some new wave hits, sci-fi satires starring Anne Hathaway, an outrageous biopic with Margot Robbie, and Boots Riley’s directorial debut. Whatever your tastes, there’s something to split your sides … like, in a good way.

Related: The Best Comedies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Neon

I, Tonya (2017)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

As flashy and over-the-top as the sequin-spandex numbers that graced the ice back in the ’80s, I, Tonya manages to straddle a thin line. It’s both a biopic of one of the most notorious female athletes in the history of figure skating and a raucous comedy intent on mocking everything troubling about American culture at the time. Margot Robbie is brilliant in her role – playing a woman tortured by talent and her inability to capitalize on it – and you can literally hear Allison Janney chewing every scene she’s in as Harding’s narcissistic, chain-smoking mother. Plus that parrot bit is as funny as you could hope.

Lionsgate

Kick-Ass (2010)

Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 7.7/10

Matthew Vaughn prefaces his wildly successful Kingsman run with this raunchy, raucous action comedy about a comic book nerd who decides to emulate his fictional heroes by becoming a superhero, despite having no training or talent for fighting. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Dave, a high-school nobody whose DIY vigilante-ways land him in trouble with mob bosses and drug dealers and all kinds of nefarious foes. He ends up partnering a father-daughter pair of heroes, Big Daddy (a ridiculously entertaining Nic Cage) and Hit-Girl (a kickass Chloe Grace Moretz). It’s a bizarre, funny, action-packed mess. You’ll love it.